Favorite food of 7 Indonesian presidents, from Sukarno to Joko Widodo





Jakarta – The seven presidents of Indonesia have their favorite dishes. All big fans of traditional cuisine. Some are from their country of origin to other regions they have visited. Here is the list ! Like society in general, the President of Indonesia is also an ordinary person who likes certain foods. This food even seems to be available on the dining table. There are different types, but all are traditional foods. They like the simple yet delicious taste. There is also a kind of reminder of his childhood. ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Summarizing various sources, here are 7 favorite foods President Indonesia: 1. Soukarno Photo: iStock The publisher and first president of Indonesia has a simple taste in his favorite food. In several books about him, it was revealed that Sukarno really liked tempeh. Processed tempeh bacem is often sought after by him every day. Other foods Sukarno liked were podcast spiced fish, corn rice, and lodeh vegetables. Without forgetting the pecel which he even introduced in Europe. In Blitar, Sukarno had a favorite pecel stall called Mbok Pin on Jalan Ahmad Yani. Also read: Bung Karno’s 7 favorite foods, everything is simple and delicious! 2.Suharto Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ferlistockphoto The second Indonesian president’s favorite food is home cooking. His son, Titiek Suharto, revealed that his father is very fond of tofu and tempeh. These two soy menus should always be on the dinner table. The treat can be fried or dibacem. For the breakfast menu, Suharto usually eats fried rice with onion sauce, while his dinner is more diverse. He likes tongue stew, milkfish pindang and lodeh vegetables. “His favorite snack is boiled peanuts, bananas and sweet potatoes,” said Titiek Suharto. Meanwhile, his mother, Ms. Tien, often prepared a special chili sauce for Suharto and his family. The ingredients are not too spicy red peppers, shallots, tomatoes, salt, sugar and a little shrimp paste. “The ingredients are not pulverized or too soft, then what makes it special is dipped in boiling cooking oil and sprinkled with a few small slices of kaffir lime zest. Eaten with grilled or fried fish/squid. .. Really delicious,” said Titiek. suharto. Also read: Subscribe to the late President Suharto, these 5 legendary culinary delights still exist 3. Bacharuddin Jusuf Habibie Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Yelena Yemchuk Bacharuddin Jusuf Habibie aka BJ Habibie is known to be a huge fish lover. He always mentions processed fish as his favorite dish. This is not surprising as this man of Sulawesi blood often ate fish in his childhood. “I like grilled fish, fried fish and boiled fish in fish soup. I really like fish,” Habibie said in an interview. During his lifetime, his wife, Ibu Ainun, even learned how to make her husband’s favorite fish soup. Moreover, BJ Habibie is a fan of typical Makassar cakes. There were 3 menus that he specifically mentioned. The three are Barongko, Putu Pesse and Sanggara Bandang. Read also: The story of the late Habibie about Barongko, Putu Pesse and Sanggara Bandang Learn more on the next page.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://food.detik.com/info-kuliner/d-6245013/makanan-favorit-7-presiden-indonesia-mulai-dari-sukarno-hingga-joko-widodo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos