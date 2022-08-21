Three efforts by the Ministry of Transport to stabilize air ticket prices





Jakarta The Ministry of Transport is intensively and regularly making various efforts to stabilize air ticket prices so as not to cause high inflation, as ordered by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo. Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said he will continue to improve coordination and collaboration with stakeholders, namely: Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Public Enterprises, regional governments, airline operators and other related parties. He revealed that there were three main efforts being made. First, we asked airlines to make efficiency and innovation efforts to manage more affordable airfare prices. Perform efficiency, offer discounts and cheaper fares at certain times, and other innovations, the transport minister said on Sunday (21/8). Then the second effort is to make joint efforts between local government and airlines and passengers to maximize passenger occupancy at certain times. During the week, for example on Wednesday at noon, the average occupancy rate is generally only 50%. Airlines have to promote discounts or lower prices due to low demand. People can take advantage of this time to get cheaper tickets. Thus, the passenger occupancy rate will increase and ticket prices will be stable, and cumulatively the airline’s revenue will increase and provide space so as not to impose an upper limit fare during peak hours, said the Minister of Transport. Also, increase the role of local governments to provide subsidies by organizing block seating, where the local government guarantees that the occupancy rate is above 60%. For example, the local government of Toraja, in South Sulawesi. They provide support to airlines so that the occupancy rate can be above 70% and that airlines can continue to serve these routes at affordable prices, due to the certainty of occupancy, said the Minister for Transport. The third effort undertaken is the suggestion by stakeholders to eliminate or reduce value added tax (VAT) to 5%. because aviation fuel affects flight operating costs by about 40% more. Especially for small planes such as propellers that serve remote areas. We will propose to the Ministry of Finance on this subject. If all these efforts can be carried out, it is hoped that ticket prices can stabilize between 15 and 20 percent, the transport minister said. (MM/RDL/LA/HT)

