Pak TV channels banned from broadcasting Imran Khan’s speeches live





ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has imposed a ban with immediate effect on the live broadcast of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speeches after he threatened state institutions and government officials serious consequences, Geo News reported on Sunday.

Imran Khan’s addresses are in clear violation of PEMRA rules, according to the PEMRA notification released in the early hours of Sunday. PEMRA further declared Imran Khan’s speeches to be a violation of Article 19 of the Constitution.

Only pre-recorded speeches can now be broadcast with effective oversight and editorial control, in accordance with the new PEMRA notification, Geo News reported.

PEMRA issued a six-page notification, stating that it has been observed that Imran Khan constantly throws baseless accusations in his speeches and statements against national institutions and spreads hatred in his speeches.

According to PEMRA, the ban was put in place under Section 27 of the PEMRA Ordinance of 2002. The PEMRA notification mentioned Khan’s speech at F9 Park, Islamabad.

The notification says the PTI leader’s statements are detrimental to the maintenance of public order as he constantly incites citizens against institutions and officers in his speeches, Geo News reported.

The notification says the former prime minister’s hate speech goes against the Supreme Court’s verdict in the suo motu case. The content of Imran Khan’s speech also goes against the verdict of the Lahore High Court, says PEMRA.

PEMRA also warned news stations to take strict action if the guidelines were not followed.

The PEMRA notification also contains excerpts from Imran Khan’s August 20 speech in Urdu.

Meanwhile, sources said the government has filed an FIR against Imran Khan under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) for threatening a judge and two senior police officers at an aforementioned public gathering.

Imran Khan threatened Extra Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry saying, “Zeba! Be ready, we will take action against you.” He also issued threats to IGP and DIG Islamabad, shouting “IGP and DIG! We will not spare you”.

