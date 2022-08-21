Trump, Meadows plan to hand over FBI file to conservative reporter: NYT





Meadows and Trump planned to turn over an FBI file to a conservative reporter, according to the NYT. They reportedly rushed to get a series of redactions on the file, and Trump declassified it, according to the newspaper. The plan was scrapped because DOJ officials warned that releasing the file could violate privacy laws, the Times said. Loading Something is loading.

In the final days of his presidency, then-President Donald Trump approved Mark Meadows’ plan to have a set of redactions approved on an FBI information file so it could be declassified and turned over. to a sympathetic reporter, according to The New York Times.

According to the Times, former chief of staff Mark Meadows had Trump’s blessing to seek declassification of the filing cabinet containing unpublished information about the FBI’s investigation into Hurricane Crossfire.

Crossfire Hurricane, the code name for the FBI’s investigation into alleged links between Russian officials and Trump associates, became the Mueller investigation in 2017.

The binder detailed the FBI’s methods in the investigation. It contained a series of text messages between two former FBI officials, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, who had disobeyed Trump, according to The Times. The hundreds of messages sent before the 2016 election included a description of Trump as an “idiot”.

Meadows reportedly dismissed concerns that declassifying the binder could compromise the FBI, saying Trump wanted the messages made public, according to The Times.

Trump did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

And just three days before his presidency ended, a set of redactions were agreed upon and Trump declassified the rest of the binder, the newspaper said.

Meadows intended to turn over the newly declassified binder to a conservative reporter, according to people familiar with the plan, the Times reported. It is not immediately clear who the journalist was or what media outlet he worked for.

Meadows did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

The plan to turn over the binder was scrapped after Justice Department officials warned Meadows that spreading the text messages between Strzok and Page could violate privacy laws and result in lawsuits, according to the Times.

The revelation comes from a deep dive in The New York Times into how Trump and his associates handled the documents in the final days of his time in the White House.

Trump’s handling of documents is front and center right now after the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago and amid the Justice Department’s investigation into whether he broke any laws.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-meadows-planned-hand-over-fbi-file-conservative-journalist-nyt-2022-8 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos