No evidence of political motivation behind FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, says Cheney





Liz Cheney attends a United States House Select Committee hearing on the January 6 Capitol riot in Washington, DC, the United States, July 27, 2021.

Andre Harnik | Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., told ABC News there was no political motivation to conduct an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Fla., vacation home.

“I haven’t seen any evidence that there was any political motivation,” Cheney told ABC News when asked about the Mar-a-Lago raid by FBI agents.

“I was ashamed to hear the Republicans immediately and reflexively attack the FBI agents who executed the search warrant. I was disgusted when I learned that President Trump had released the names of the agents when he released the search warrant unredacted, and it has now provoked violence,” Cheney said in the interview, which aired on Sunday.

“It’s a really dangerous time,” she added.

In the wake of her defeat in Congress, Cheney also said she would work with bipartisan political leaders to ensure that Trump never holds the nation’s highest office again.

“I think, I think we have to make sure he’s not our candidate,” Cheney told ABC News.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held at the Hilton Anatole on August 6, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. CPAC began in 1974 and is a conference that brings together and hosts conservative organizations, activists and world leaders to discuss current events and future political agendas.

Brandon Bell | Getty Images

Cheney warned that Trump’s characterization of the US election as rigged is dangerous and disrupts “the fundamental function and principle at the center of our constitutional republic.”

“There’s just no way the nation and in my opinion will excuse this and put him back in power,” Cheney said, referring to Trump’s defeat in the 2020 presidential election and then taking storming the US Capitol on January 6.

Asked about the Jan. 6 committee, of which she is vice chair, Cheney declined to say whether Trump would be called to testify.

“I don’t want to make any announcement about it this morning. I think it’s very important. As I said in the first hearing and the second hearing. His interactions with our committee will be under oath,” she said.

Cheney noted that the committee had discussions with former Vice President Mike Pence’s legal counsel.

“When the country has been through something as serious as this, everyone with information has an obligation to come forward, so hopefully they will,” Cheney said.

