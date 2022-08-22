Latest from Trump: Liz Cheney says ex-president would be afraid to debate her as Jared Kushner speaks out on FBI raid





Liz Cheney says it would be very difficult to support Ted Cruz or Josh Hawley

Donald Trump on Sunday began lashing out at the Democratic Party for the FBI’s politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago, saying it was because they feared him most as a candidate in the 2024 election.

The former president also seized on the media attention given to Wyoming GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, his current foe and vice chair of the Jan. 6 committee, after his primary loss. On Sunday morning, she told ABC News she intended to focus on keeping election deniers out of office and said Mr. Trump would be afraid to debate her in a 2024 game.

In a similar vein, Ms. Cheney said panel members were in discussions with Mike Pence’s attorney about his testimony in the Capitol Riot investigation. Asked about the FBI’s search and whether he took any classified documents when he left office, the former vice president told the AP he did not.

Next week, Judge Bruce Reinhart will decide whether the affidavit that led to the search warrant can be released in a redacted form, as requested by the media. Mr. Trump’s legal team did nothing to push for his release.

A new book claims an associate of Rudy Giuliani tried to deliver a message to Donald Trump shortly after the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot asking if he could grant Mr. Giuliani a blanket pardon and award him the Medal presidential freedom.

Maggie Haberman reports in The New York Times that associate Maria Ryan also pleaded for Mr. Giuliani to be paid for his services to the president and sent a separate memo supposedly asking for tens of thousands of dollars for her- same.

Mr. Trump never saw the request because Bernard Kerik, a close adviser to Mr. Giulianis and New York City Police Commissioner during part of his term as mayor, blocked the letter from reaching the president.

Oliver O’Connell22 August 2022 01:00

1661122818Far-right primary wins in blue states jeopardize GOP November hopes

Republicans have had success in Democratic strongholds like Maryland and Massachusetts when they field moderate candidates who could appeal to voters of both parties. As Democrats face headwinds this year, Republicans had hoped that strategy might once again bear fruit.

But Republican voters have nominated loyalists to former President Donald Trump in several Democratic states, including Maryland and Connecticut, further boosting the GOP’s chances of winning this general election.

Oliver O’Connell22 August 2022 00:00

1661121018Lindsey Graham testimony in Georgia election inquiry suspended

A federal appeals court on Sunday agreed to temporarily suspend an order from lower courts requiring US Senator Lindsey Graham to testify before a special grand jury investigating illegal conspiracies to overturn Donald Trump’s presidential election defeat. 2020 in Georgia.

A subpoena had ordered the South Carolina Republican to appear before the special grand jury on Tuesday.

Oliver O’Connell21 August 2022 23:30

1661120118Pence says he took no classified documents with him when he left office

Former Vice President Mike Pence says he doesn’t believe he took any classified information with him when he left office.

Mr. Pence further called on the Justice Department to show unprecedented transparency as it investigates whether former President Donald Trump broke federal laws when he brought top-secret documents to Mar-a-Lago.

Mr Pence made the comments in an interview with The Associated Press during a visit to Iowa on Friday as he considers running for president in 2024.

Oliver O’Connell21 August 2022 23:15

1661119218Trump lawyer wants FBI agents named

As FBI and Justice Department personnel face threats of violence following the Mar-a-Lago raid last week, one of Donald Trump’s lawyers has suggested releasing footage of CCTV of the raid and dismissed concerns about the consequences of revealing the identities of the officers who executed it.

Appearing on the pro-Trump Newsmax network, Alina Habba said she would like to see footage of the raid released specifically because it should be clear which individual agents carried out the FBI operation.

We don’t want you to see their identities, she said, mocking the reason for keeping the tapes sealed, because we don’t want you to know who did this. Well, if you’re doing it as an agent, I’m not sure you should have that right.

Oliver O’Connell21 August 2022 23:00

1661118318Ferris Bueller actor revives famous catchphrase to beg Devin Nunes to return to Congress

Outspoken Republican activist Ben Stein revived his famous Ferris Buellers Day Off slogan to implore former Trump-supporting GOP congressman Devin Nunes to run for office again.

Mr. Nunes is currently CEO of Mr. Trump’s social media company, Trump Media & Technology Group, which runs Truth Social.

Oliver O’Connell21 August 2022 22:45

1661117418Pence deeply troubled by FBI and DoJ actions despite bureau’s earlier defense of GOP attacks

Former Vice President Mike Pence says he is deeply troubled by the raid of a former president’s home by the FBI and the Justice Department.

He calls on Attorney General Merrick Garland to show unprecedented transparency regarding the decision to search Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

In the aftermath of the raid, Mr. Pence was one of the few voices in the GOP defending the FBI against attacks from within his own party. This led to Steve Bannon calling him a disgusting coward.

Oliver O’Connell21 August 2022 22:30

1661116518Cheney is sad about the leadership of the Republican Party

GOP Rep. Liz Cheney told ABC News Jon Karl that she feels sad about the leadership of the Republican Party, following the events of January 6, 2021.

I am saddened by the way too many of my colleagues have reacted to what I consider to be a great moral test and challenge of our times.

Ms Cheney says she has no regrets standing up for democracy and giving up her party career.

Oliver O’Connell21 August 2022 22:15

1661115618ICYMI: Judge inclined to release Trump’s partial search warrant affidavit

The federal magistrate judge who last week authorized the search of former President Donald Trumps in Palm Beach, Florida, has ordered the Justice Department to state which parts of the affidavit used to obtain the search warrant must remain secret to protect ongoing criminal investigations.

Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart on Thursday gave federal prosecutors seven days to propose which parts of the affidavit an affidavit from a law enforcement officer explaining how and why the Justice Department came to believe that ‘There was evidence of crimes at Mr. Trump’s home should be redacted before the public can be allowed to see it.

Oliver O’Connell21 August 2022 22:00

1661114718 Ridiculous: 18 former Trump aides deny his claim he was allowed to declassify documents

More than a dozen former Trump administration officials have shot former presidents claiming he has a standing order to declassify documents he brought to his White House residence from the Oval Office.

Donald Trump and his allies claimed the former president had a standing order that classified documents were automatically declassified when he removed them from the Oval Office when the FBI searched his Florida residence for documents top-secret.

However, 18 Trump White House officials told CNN they had never heard of such an order and said the claim was false.

Shweta Sharma has the story.

Oliver O’Connell21 August 2022 21:45

