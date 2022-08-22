The PLA is constantly honing its combat skills

Soldiers from the 1st Company of the PLA’s 83rd Army Group train in a teamwork exercise. [Photo by JIANG DONGPO/FOR CHINA DAILY]



Editor’s note: To mark the 95th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army, China Daily is publishing a series of articles expanding on Xi Jinping’s thoughts on building up the military, outlining his main ideas from different angles.

For Senior Captain Xu Ying, the past 10 years have been a decade full of struggles, challenges, aspirations and achievements.

“It is a privilege for me to witness the birth and growth of the People’s Liberation Army Navy aircraft carrier forces,” said Xu, director general of CNS Shandong, the second carrier. -country aircraft after CNS Liaoning, and the first domestically built one.

Eleven years ago, he was one of the first veteran airmen selected by the PLA Navy from the PLA Air Force for training to fly carrier-based fighter jets.

“When I first boarded CNS Liaoning in 2011, the aircraft carrier was still in the middle of the outfitting process. At that time, we were receiving training to fly carrier-based fighter jets. During the training period, we were given a guided tour of the ship,” he recalls. “I was full of curiosity and excitement as we walked through the huge vessel, which seemed like a maze to me. And then I got lost inside until someone pulled me out.”

Liaoning was refitted from the unfinished Soviet-era aircraft carrier Varyag. It was commissioned in September 2012, becoming the PLA Navy’s first aircraft carrier.

In the winter of 2014, after three years of rigorous training, Xu and his fellow pilots made their first landing on Liaoning, becoming the first Navy-trained carrier-based jet aviators.

Over the next few years, Xu was made commander of a force of J-15 fighter jets and worked hard to lead his men to explore training methods and combat maneuvers.

By overcoming numerous obstacles and challenges during training, several groups of Navy pilots were qualified to operate fighter aircraft based on the carrier. Many were exposed to fierce live-fire exercises that included breathtaking combat scenarios, and they are capable of undertaking round-the-clock, all-weather operations, he said.

Now, as general manager of Shandong, the veteran airman works tirelessly to hone his crew’s skills and combat readiness.

“We performed a multitude of training tasks such as live-fire exercises, long-range deployment and resupply operations, and explored and verified development approaches for transport forces that fit our characteristics.

“Along with the rapid improvement of the operational readiness of Liaoning and Shandong, it will become frequent for the two carriers to conduct joint exercises,” Xu said.

The accomplishments of Xu and his fellow naval aviators and sailors on Navy aircraft carriers are phenomenal and representative. They symbolize the tremendous progress made by the PLA through the unprecedented attention paid to combat training and joint operations since President Xi Jinping became the commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has repeatedly stressed the importance of combat readiness and joint operations training for the military since. that he was elected as supreme leader at the end of 2012.

Each time the President made a tour of inspection of a combat unit, he briefed the commanders on the training and exercise work and ordered them to carry out more realistic combat exercises to perfect the skills. troops.

The commander-in-chief would chat with soldiers, sailors, or pilots about their combat skills, encouraging them to keep improving their abilities.

It is not uncommon for Xi to visit the training ground to observe troop exercises and the use of equipment. He has also boarded infantry fighting vehicles, large destroyers, nuclear submarines and bomber planes and asked operators to demonstrate how they control weapons.

The president’s instructions on the armed forces were theorized as Xi Jinping’s thought on strengthening the military, which was enshrined in the CPC Constitution as a guiding principle for defense and military development at the 19th National Congress of China. CCP in October 2017.

The report to the 19th National Congress, which was read by Xi at the opening ceremony of the event, said the main mission of the Chinese military is to safeguard sovereignty, security, territorial integrity and the country’s interests in modern warfare, so it must prepare for “military struggles” with opponents from various directions and continue to strengthen the fighting forces.

At a high-level military training conference in Beijing in November 2020, Xi stressed that the military should focus on preparing for wars and improving overall training capability under realistic, cross-service combat conditions.

The military should continue to push forward reform and innovation, accelerate the construction of a new military training system and comprehensively improve its ability to win, he said.

The President said training is vital for military missions and is the fundamental means of generating and improving combat capability.

Xi also stressed the importance of high-level strategic planning and design to strengthen not only actual combat and joint combat training, but also training management, science and technology literacy of officers and soldiers, and the recruitment of talented professionals.

Beginning in 2018, Xi has issued a Central Military Commission order every year to announce the start of annual training plans for the armed forces.

In the command for 2022, he asked that the army further strengthen its training and exercises this year to improve its operational capabilities and combat readiness.

Service members must closely observe and accurately understand changing national security and military rivalry situations, and must focus on developments in science, technology, combat patterns and potential adversaries, according to order.

The armed forces are required to integrate their training with frontline operations, strengthen joint operations exercises, improve the capabilities of troops to use new technologies and continue to optimize training methods. The goal is to ensure troops can always win wars, the order said.

He called on the military to show high morale and outstanding training achievements to celebrate the upcoming 20th CPC National Congress, to be held in Beijing later this year.

Shao Dan, a researcher at the PLA Academy of Military Sciences, said a central part of Xi Jinping’s thinking on building up the military is the prioritization of joint operation capability.

“The commander-in-chief has repeatedly emphasized that the top priority in the PLA’s training and exercise work is to enhance its capability for inter-service combat operations,” she said. “Therefore, the PLA has focused on its information gathering and processing capability and its systemic support capability, and continues to transform its combat units into elite forces capable of utilizing small groups of troops and multiple service branches to conduct joint operations.”

Lieutenant Commander Jiao Yunqiang, chief of combat operations on one of the PLA Navy’s top submarines, said that thanks to Xi’s emphasis on combat training and efforts to modernization of the navy, its submarine now spends much more time in deep ocean areas for patrols and training and has been equipped with many new weapons in recent years.

Having new weapons doesn’t necessarily translate to stronger capability, Jiao said, adding that all crew members understand that rigorous training and drills are the ultimate key to invincibility.

“New members of the submarine, whether officers or sailors, are required to personally learn and check the layouts and detailed arrangements of their equipment so that they are thoroughly familiar with the devices,” he said. -he declares. “We also use sophisticated ground simulation instruments to train our crew members.”

In combat exercises organized by the navy, the Jiao submarine challenges warships and aircraft, and their clashes have been intense. “Such war games are very similar to real battles. All the units involved try their best to defeat the others, which will consequently improve the skills and experience of our crew members,” Jiao added.