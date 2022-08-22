Reviews | Why Trump voters are hurting their own midterm cause





The Democratic Party has no better friend right now than Donald Trump.

An overwhelming majority of voters say they’re dissatisfied with the state of the country: Gross domestic product has plummeted, inflation has taken a significant chunk out of everyone’s paycheck, and President Bidens’ approval rating is 40%. Even offering extra credit for a very strong labor market, Republicans should be a lock to retake the Senate and House midterm in November, with a solid chance of holding the trifecta in 2024.

Instead, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) warns that Republicans face an uphill battle in the Senate this year. And for that, you can mostly thank Trump, who has meddled in race after race, dissuading strong candidates such as Larry Hogan and Chris Sununu, while elevating weak and inexperienced candidates such as Blake Masters and Dr. Oz. Trumpy’s base, which likes to see more moderate GOP candidates get their way, helps Trump inadvertently elect Democrats.

This should be evident from the reverse psychology attack ads Democrats have run to boost Trumpier candidates in the main Republican primaries. But, of course, this sort of thing is more obvious to professional politicians or to very online political junkies, except the very online political junkies who show up in the primaries to vote for Trump cronies don’t read the types of information sources where they will learn as they get played.

This is the tragedy of Republican politics right now. It seems increasingly clear that Trump is hurting the Republican Party more than the establishment or the Deep State or whoever his most ardent supporters think he is thwarting when they vote for a supported candidate. by Trump.

But this information cannot pierce the reality-distorting field that Trump has created around him. The most influential parts of the conservative media ecosystem are unwilling to give their audiences the bad news that a vote for a Trump candidate might just be a vote for that Democratic opponent. The left-leaning mainstream media are also not going to deliver this message successfully, as they have long since lost credibility with conservatives.

They lost? I hear you cry. Are you saying liberals are to blame for Republicans going crazy? No, not in the sense you mean. Republicans are adults with full moral agency, and neither Democrats nor the news media forced them to pull the lever for Donald Trump. But Democrats and the mainstream media did things that made conservatives less likely to listen when it became clear that Trump had really gone off the rails.

Try for a moment to see how the world looks at a Trump voter, that is, someone who probably doesn’t have many friends who work in academia, or journalism, or high up in a bureaucracy expert such as public health or the courts. They are aware that these people have long regarded them with a mixture of bewildered contempt and outright disgust, and they are understandably a little irritated. They are also pretty mad that elected Republicans colluded with these elites to remove scrutiny from popular restrictions on immigration and trade.

That Trump is an outcast among the professional class is a feature, not a bug. The mass panic over Trump’s election and the next four years as president only added to that attraction, and because some of the panics were less than justified, I’m looking at you, Russian collusion allowed the Trump voters to more easily dismiss critics as hysterical.

That’s not to say Trump wasn’t a danger. Many of his outrages fully justified a panic, including his baseless claims of voter fraud. But to convince someone that these allegations are nonsense, they either have to have a deep understanding of polling and election data, or they have to trust the statements of major institutional sources, which, if you’re a voter of Trump, means trusting people who have spent so much of their time. for the past six years explaining that you voted for Trump because you are a) a fanatic b) a fascist and/or c) too dumb to walk in the rain.

You also wouldn’t trust someone who talked about you like that.

So it’s not really surprising that many of these voters sided with the amoral narcissist who acts like he respects them, rather than the institutionalists who actually have the right of the matter.

It’s bad for the Republican Party, which is going to lose at least some elections it should have won in November, and bad for America, which needs two healthy political parties and certainly doesn’t need four. extras from Trump.

And it’s also bad for those voters themselves, who are empowering the very liberal elites they thought they were electing to fight Trump.

