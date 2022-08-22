Johnson holds call with world leaders, including Biden, after returning from vacation





Boris Johnson held a call with US President Joe Biden and other world leaders after returning from his second vacation of the summer.

The Prime Minister discussed the Iran nuclear deal and the Russian-occupied Ukrainian nuclear complex with US President Frances Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday.

Downing Street said he had returned to the UK and was expected to fully return to work at No 10 from Monday. He was vacationing with his wife Carrie Johnson in Greece after their honeymoon in Slovenia. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is on vacation with his wife Carrie (Aaron Chown/PA)

The leaders discussed international security cooperation, including the risk of fighting around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant occupied by Vladimir Putin’s troops. They welcomed the Russian presidents’ agreement to allow the United Nations’ International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to visit the site amid concerns over its safety. They stressed the importance of ensuring the safety and security of nuclear facilities and welcomed recent discussions on authorizing an IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia facility, according to a statement from Number 10. The report of the White House call said the leaders discussed ongoing negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program, as the United States considered Tehran’s latest proposal on the Iran nuclear deal. His statement said the men discussed the need to strengthen support for partners in the Middle East region and joint efforts to deter and constrain Iran’s destabilizing regional activities. The four countries on the call were all signatories to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) which fell apart when Donald Trump’s administration pulled out of the deal in 2018. No 10 added: The Prime Minister welcomed the opportunity to speak and the leaders agreed that their teams would continue to work closely together in the weeks ahead. Mr Johnson had been criticized for being on holiday as the UK’s economy deteriorated, with inflation soaring and energy prices rising again. Asda chairman and Tory peer Lord Rose slammed the horrendous lack of fresh support and said: The captain of the ship is on shore leave, no one in charge at the moment. Deputy Labor leader Angela Rayner said Mr Johnson had abdicated his responsibilities and bailed out the country in his final weeks at No 10 before his replacement, Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak, took over on September 6 .

