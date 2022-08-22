Trump calls McConnell a ‘broken hack’ after doubting GOP





Former President Donald Trump blasted Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) as a ‘broken hack’ just days after the Senate Minority Leader questioned whether the GOP would be able to overthrow the chamber during midterm elections in November.

“Why are Republican senators allowing a broke politician, Mitch McConnell, to openly disparage hard-working Republican candidates for the United States Senate,” Trump said on his Truth Social social media site Saturday night.

“It’s such an affront to honor and leadership. He should be spending more time (and money!) helping them get elected, and less time helping his crazy wife and family get elected. get rich in China!” he continued, raising longstanding accusations against Elaine Chao, McConnell’s wife and Trump’s transportation secretary.

Former President Donald Trump has blasted Senator Mitch McConnell as a “broken hack”. Truth/@realDonaldTrump

McConnell, the Senate Minority Leader, played down the chances of his party winning the Senate in November.

I think there’s probably a greater likelihood of the House tipping over than the Senate, he told the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Thursday.

Senate races are just different. They are statewide. The quality of the candidates has a lot to do with the outcome,” he continued.

McConnell did not name any particular candidates, but a group of Trump-backed Senate candidates are struggling in the polls.

Famed doctor Mehmet Oz trails Lt. Gov. John Fetterman by double digits in Pennsylvania, former football great Herschel Walker trails Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia and Blake Masters trails Sen. Mark Kelley by 8 percentage points in Arizona.

Only JD Vance, the author of “Hillbilly Elegy”, has a close race against Rep. Tim Ryan in Ohio.

The Senate Leadership Fund, a McConnell-aligned group, said last week it would buy $28 million worth of Ohio ads to boost Vance.

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to blast Senator Mitch McConnell. NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has played down his party’s chances of winning the Senate in November. Getty Images

Trump’s Justice Department declined to investigate Chao after the Department of Transportation’s inspector general discovered she may have misused his office to support her family’s businesses in China, report says published in March 2021.

