Revealed, Biden rejects Xi Jinping’s request to stop Pelosi from traveling to Taiwan





US President Xiao Biden has emerged denying Chinese President Xi Jinping’s request to prevent Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi from traveling to Taiwan while the two were talking on the phone. photo/Japan Times

Washington – President China Xi Jinping apparently once asked the president The United States of America (as) Joe Biden Arrest the Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosic Meet Taiwan The Washington Post reported it on Saturday. – Presidentapparently once asked the president(as)Arrest the Speaker of the House of RepresentativesMeetThe Washington Post reported it on Saturday. Although Biden has insisted that Pelosi has the right to travel as he pleases, US officials are said to be concerned about opposition to China. Xi and Biden spoke on the phone late last month, days before Pelosi arrived in Taiwan. According to a reading of China’s phone call at the time, Xi warned Biden not to “play with fire” as Beijing sees the visit as courage for Taiwan independence. According to a Washington Post source, Xi directly asked Biden not to allow him to continue traveling, a statement previously not accepted by either side. Also Read: Chinese Warship Captured Near Taiwan Missile Test Site “However, Biden insists he cannot comply, explaining that Congress is an independent branch of government and that Pelosi, like other members of Congress, will make his own decisions regarding foreign travel.” , the newspaper said. . Russia todaySunday (21/8/2022). As Pelosi is a member of the same political party as Biden and the president’s second successor, China sees the visit as Washington’s tacit support for Taiwan independence in violation of the “One China” principle. According to this doctrine, the United States has recognized, but has not supported, China’s sovereignty over Taiwan since the 1970s. In his public statements, Biden did not directly support or oppose Pelosi’s visit. Instead, he told reporters that US military officials believed the trip was “not a good idea”. The Washington Post reported that while Biden refrained from commenting, his aides expressed deep concern about the visit. To read also: China: the independence of Taiwan, it is the war!

