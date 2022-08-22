Imran Khan indicted for terrorism





ISLAMABAD:

Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan has been charged with terrorism on the complaint of Islamabad Magistrate Saddar Ali Javed for threatening Federal Capital Extra Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry .

The First Information Report (FIR), a copy of which is available from The Express Tribune, was filed at Margalla police station at 10 p.m. on Saturday following Imran Khan’s speech at the PTI rally at F9 Park. The FIR also carries Article 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The FIR was filed hours before another police station in Islamabad received a written complaint from a resident of G-11/2 for filing a complaint against Imran for using hate speech and inciting violence. rebellion against the army, the police and the justice system.

FIR filed by Margalla Police said PTI chief threatened Islamabad Extra Sessions Judge with a view to terrorizing senior police and judiciary officials, so they could not perform their duties and to refrain from acting against the PTI for fear of Imran.

The FIR was recorded less than an hour after the PTI leader addressed party workers and supporters at a rally in Islamabad’s F-9 Park to express his solidarity with Shahbaz Gill, who has was arrested for sedition on August 9.

A day earlier, Imran shocked the nation by alleging Gill had been sexually abused while in custody. At the rally, he said his party would go to the Supreme Court in connection with the torture allegations against his aide.

Imran alleged that Extra Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry knew Gill had been tortured, but she did not release him on bail. He threatened to take legal action against the judge and the Inspector General of Islamabad Police.

Several sentences from Imran’s speech had been incorporated into the FIR. He said Imran Khan’s speech in this design and style was aimed at creating fear and panic among the law enforcement authorities, the judiciary and the public.

He added that Imran’s threat to “press charges against you” had sown fear among law enforcement authorities, the judiciary and the public and had destroyed peace in the country. The complainant asked the police to take legal action against the accused.

Separately, a request to register a case against Imran Khan was filed with Ramna Police on Sunday. In his complaint, lawyer Ziaur Rahman accused the PTI leader of inciting the people to revolt against state institutions and of using hate speech against the army, judiciary and police .

Rahman said that on Saturday, Imran announced that the PTI would file a complaint against the Islamabad IG, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and Extra Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry. He said the threat to press charges against the magistrate amounted to an “act of terrorism”.

He further complained that Imran was trying to prevent an honorable judge from carrying out his duties, adding that the PTI leader’s speech at the party’s rally at F-9 Park on Saturday undermined the dignity and feelings of the judiciary and the bar. He asked the police to arrest Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi.

Ramna Police Station (SHO) Station Officer Shahid Zaman told The Express Tribune that no cases have yet been registered on the request as the incident happened in Park F -9, which was under the jurisdiction of the Margalla police station.

On the other hand, a senior police officer, contacted by The Express Tribune, said that apart from the crime scene and depending on the nature of the allegations, a case could be registered at the police station in the complainant’s residential area.

Other police sources said that in the sedition case registered against Gill, article 134 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was targeted, which meant that the defendant had committed the crime of incitement to rebellion. against state institutions in consultation with several people. They added that Imran could become a defendant in the case if solid evidence is found.

A legal action

Also on Sunday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah took to the microblogging site Twitter, saying the PTI chief should face legal consequences for ‘threatening’ police officers and the magistrate during his speech. at the Islamabad rally the other night.

“Imran Niazi will face the law for having threatened and insulted the magistrate and the police. Such acts of shameless brutality are responsible for inciting extremism in society,” he said. “You [Imran Khan] are not allowed to challenge state decisions by inciting rebellion,” he added.

Separately, Islamabad Police on Sunday responded to warnings issued by the PTI Chairman against the capital’s police a day ago, saying in a statement on Twitter that “anyone who threatens the police or makes false accusations will be dealt with in accordance with the law”.

The capital’s police said in their tweet that they will continue to carry out their duties diligently. They added that the police were sworn to serve the nation at all times. “All officers render their services with full responsibility and continue to do so,” they said.

“The police are an organized institution and we are required to perform our duties. The police could not engage in any mismanagement. Islamabad Police reiterated that they will take legal action against “all false allegations”.

