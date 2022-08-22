Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Covid positive, PM Modi wishes speedy recovery





TOKYO : Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has tested positive for Covid-19, forcing him to cancel a planned trip to Tunisia to attend a key conference on Africa’s development, a source said on Sunday. Kishida, who has just returned from a week’s vacation, will work from his residence from Monday and join the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) online, the source said, asking not to be identified as he is not authorized to speak to the media. The Prime Minister developed a cough and fever on Saturday and took a PCR test on Sunday morning, which confirmed the positive result in the afternoon, a Cabinet Office spokesman said separately. Kishida’s infection comes as Japan saw a record resurgence in coronavirus cases in July and August, hitting businesses in the world’s third-largest economy, although deaths remained relatively low and disruptions were milder than in some other advanced economies. Japan’s economy grew 2.2% annualized in the second quarter, a slower-than-expected rebound from a Covid-induced slump, as uncertainty remains over whether consumption can sustain a fragile recovery. Authorities have avoided the strict lockdowns used in China and other countries throughout the pandemic, relying on widespread use of mask-wearing and social distancing to curb infections. Prime Minister Modi wishes Prime Minister Kishida a speedy recovery Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Sunday to wish his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida a speedy recovery. Kishida has been diagnosed with Covid-19 and he is resting at his residence. I wish my friend Prime Minister Fumio Kishida a speedy recovery from COVID-19,” Prime Minister Modi wrote on Twitter. Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less To subscribe to Mint Bulletins * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

