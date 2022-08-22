Jokowi’s moment was tackled by 2 little reporters at Pucung Anom Market, Surabaya





Liputan6.com, Surabaya – Visit of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and First Lady Iriana at Pucang Anom Market, Surabaya City, East Java received a warm welcome from residents. At this time, the president Jokowi and Mrs. Irianadi were accosted by two young journalists after greeting traders at Pucang Anom market and handing over aid to beneficiaries. The two little journalists are 5th grade students from SD Muhammadiyah Pucang, Surabaya, namely Khalifah Fatimah (Ifah) and Rafif Ahmad (Rafif). The two elementary school children were lucky to have the opportunity to directly ask the number one of the Republic of Indonesia. Ifa, who dreams of becoming a game developer, asked Jokowi about the ups and downs of being President of the Republic of Indonesia. “Yes, I am happy, I like it, when I meet the community, when I meet the people, people are happy, then the president and the mother are also happy. If there is sadness, there is no ‘there is none’, said Jokowi in Surabaya, city of Antara, on Sunday (21/8/2022) Ifa then asked Jokowi how to become president. “Study hard, study hard,” he replied. Meanwhile, Rafif, who aspires to be a writer, asked for Jokowi’s message to motivate students in Indonesia. “Keep learning, be enthusiastic, and remember to pray, exercise,” the president said. Ifa and Rafif said they were happy and proud to be little journalists who had the opportunity to ask the president directly Jokowi and Mrs. Iriana.

The statement of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi during his participation in the National Working Meeting (Rakernas) of the Pro Jokowi Volunteer Group (Projo) in Magelang, Central Java on Saturday, May 21, 2022, was in the spotlight. Jokowi reportedly signaled his support for…

