Why I was ousted, Imran Khan asks ‘neutrals’ at Pindi rally





Pakistan’s former prime minister and Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Sunday asked ‘neutrals’ why he was ousted in a ‘foreign-funded’ vote of no confidence in parliament, saying that his only crime was that he had not accepted the “imported” government.

“Now Pemra is also in the game. What did Imran Khan do? His only crime is not accepting this imported government,” he told a public rally at Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi.

Imran revealed that people who came to his residence to support him received calls from agencies, asking why they were there. “I want to ask you whether you are neutral or not. If not, why are you damaging this country so much? Why do you want to stand with these people (the current government)? Do you think the nation will believe these people who plundered this nation for 30 years,” he said.

He said when the police used violence at the May 25 PTI rally, they were told they had been ordered to do so. “That means they were under pressure from neutrals,” he added.

Imran said the Chief Electoral Commissioner gives all his verdicts against the PTI because they want to disqualify him, but when they seek information, they get responses saying they are under pressure from the “boots”.

“Now in the case of Shahbaz Gill, the police say they are under pressure…everything that happens in Pakistan will be blamed on you,” he said, addressing “neutrals”.

During his address, a video clip was also released in which Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders can be seen issuing statements against the military and the judiciary. Imran asked why Shahbaz Gill was treated differently.

“I am saying all this today because I know their plan. I know what Mr Y is up to but let me tell you today that Imran Khan will not budge even if you throw me in jail…I will not go never abroad… I will live and die in this country.”

He said everything planned, including his disqualification, would hurt Pakistan. “The PTI is the only federal party in Pakistan at present. The PTI has the power to unite. The army alone cannot keep a country united… political parties do. If you weaken the PTI, you will weaken the country,” he added.

The former prime minister said if the PTI is pushed against the wall, the country will face a situation similar to that of Sri Lanka. “If we pull out, who will prevent these people from further aggravating the current situation in the country? There is only one way out and that is free and fair elections,” he added.

He said a plan had been drawn up to systematically remove the PTI, adding that they were trying to make Shahbaz Gill an example. “He was abducted, stripped and beaten…our lawyers told us what they did to him,” he added.

Imran said he did not want to end his May 25 rally, but did so anyway to avoid bloodshed in the country. “I will not rest until I give true freedom to my people.”

He also congratulated the workers and supporters of his party in advance for winning the NA-245 by-elections in Karachi.

This will be updated…

