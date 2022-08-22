McConnell ‘bashings’ Trump candidates for ‘drying up the money’: Morris





Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is “bashing” candidates backed by former President Donald Trump to “dry up” their money,” conservative commentator Dick Morris said on Sunday.

McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, admitted on Friday that the Senate may not shift to Republican control as the party faces increased Democratic turnout due to the overthrow of Roe v. Wade, candidates seen as polarizing moderate voters or independents, lagging fundraisers, and a slew of disappointing polls in major swing states.

Polls indicate Democrats may be on the verge of expanding their majority – despite initial expectations, they would be plagued by President Joe Biden’s struggling poll results.

“I think the House is probably more likely to tip over than the Senate. Senate races are just different – ​​they’re statewide. The quality of the candidates has a lot to do with the outcome. “, McConnell told reporters on Friday.

Above, Mitch McConnell heads to a meeting in Washington, DC, on August 2. Commentator Dick Morris accused McConnell of bashing candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump to cut their chances in the primaries against his own favored candidates. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Many candidates who have struggled in recent polls, including Dr Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, JD Vance in Ohio and Blake Masters in Arizona, all received Trump’s endorsement, while the more traditional wing of the GOP supported opposing candidates, often staging proxy battles. between Trump and McConnell, whose relationship has soured in recent years.

McConnell’s comments were criticized by Morris, a conservative commentator who once served as an adviser to former President Bill Clinton before becoming a Republican in 1996.

“Right now, Mitch McConnell is running around denigrating our chances of winning the Senate; saying it’s very close, we’ll win the House, but who knows about the Senate. And what he’s doing is that ‘he says Trump candidates who won primaries, often against those he endorsed, will be too weak to win in November because they will be too polarizing,’ Morris said during an appearance on the show. radio Cats Roundtable.

Morris accused McConnell of doing so to “dry up money from people Trump has endorsed” so that his choice of candidates prevails in future primaries.

Other conservatives also criticized McConnell for questioning his party’s chances of regaining a majority in the Senate. Fox News host Sean Hannity called for him to be replaced as the Senate’s top Republican.

“Democrats portray Republican Senate candidates running in the upcoming and midterm elections as cruel and out of touch,” Hannity said Friday. “Well, apparently Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is just letting them dry off and fend for themselves.”

Democrats hold the lead in these key races

Despite the backlash from conservatives, polls show McConnell’s concerns are well-founded. Democrats have taken the lead in several key races in recent weeks.

In Pennsylvania, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman currently holds an 11-point lead over Oz, who has been accused of being out of touch with voters as well as skepticism from some Trump-aligned Republicans, according to a polling aggregation from FiveThirtyEight.

Democrats have also encroached on more traditional Republican states. Rep. Tim Ryan holds a point lead over Vance in Ohio — and in North Carolina, former chief justice Cheri Beasley is tied with Rep. Ted Budd.

Meanwhile, the Democrats are favored to take all the seats they currently hold, having a slight lead in swing states such as Arizona, Georgia and Nevada.

Newsweek contacted McConnell’s office for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/mcconnell-badmouthing-trump-candidates-dry-money-morris-1735494 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos