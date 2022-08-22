Voters want Boris Johnson not to be dropped as PM over Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak

Tory voters have ‘seller’s remorse’ over ousting Boris Johnson and would pick him as the next prime minister over two leadership rivals, research has found.

Interviews in fringe constituencies revealed wavering voters believed Tory MPs had done serious damage to the party’s reputation by ousting Mr Johnson and firing the starting gun in a bitter battle to replace him.

This was backed up by a separate YouGov national poll which found 49% of Tory supporters thought Mr Johnson should remain Prime Minister longer than the combined support for Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

The responses backed up claims that Mr Johnson’s impeachment could have a significant impact on the party’s electoral chances in 2024.

Richard, a plumber from the fringe seat of Southampton Itchen, said: ‘The others didn’t have to deal with all the things he had to do.

A national poll by YouGov which found 49% of Tory supporters think Mr Johnson (pictured) should remain Prime Minister

“He intervened directly and it was Brexit, then it was Covid and now it’s war in Ukraine.

“Everyone is procrastinating, he should have done this, he should have done that. But I would like to see them instead.

Another voter, in the red wall seat of Oldham East and Saddleworth in Greater Manchester, said: ‘Whether he failed or succeeded we will never know now, but he should have had the chance .”

A third voter from Esher and Walton, a fringe seat with the Surrey Liberal Democrats, said: ‘I really liked Boris and was really, really disappointed with the way he was treated. They pick on minor things.

The research, by political consultancy Public First, was carried out in three regions of England at the heart of Mr Johnson’s 80-seat majority in 2019.

He revealed how the cost-of-living crisis led to growing distrust of the two contenders for No 10 entry.

Stacey, a buyer who works for a home building company, said: ‘Honestly, they’re all saying rubbish, because it’s like going to a job interview.

Tory voter Claire, a 55-year-old receptionist, said: ‘One of them is going to come in, so all we can do is hope.

Less than a quarter of YouGov poll respondents were convinced by the candidates’ plans to tackle the cost of living.