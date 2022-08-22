Faridabad: PM to open mega hospital with high-tech centralized automated lab

A new 2,600-bed private hospital equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including a fully automated centralized laboratory, patient-centric services and OPDs, and built on a sprawling 130-acre campus with sustainability in mind, is on about to be opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here next.

The state-of-the-art Amrita Hospital has a dedicated seven-storey research block and was built over a six-year period under the auspices of Mata Amritanandmayi Math. The hospital is to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister on August 24.

The new super specialty hospital will initially open with 500 beds and is expected to be fully operational gradually over the next five years. The hospital with 81 specialties, once fully operational, is considered the largest private hospital in Delhi-NCR and the country, its officials said.

According to Dr. Sanjeev K Singh, Resident Medical Director of the hospital, the project was first considered in 2012 and the initial plan was to locate it in Delhi, but it was finally decided to build it in Faridabad. Preparatory work for the project had started in mid-2016 was delayed due to multiple factors such as farmland acquisition, and was heavily stalled during the COVID-19 pandemic-induced shutdowns.

“However, Covid has also taught us lessons, and some of the designs have been redesigned and some elements have been incorporated to make the hospital environment safer for people, as Covid infection is now assumed to be spreading widely. part by droplets or air. So we built something called a negative pressure room – a kind of isolation room, in which suspected cases can be kept away from others. It’s different from ‘a regular isolation room,’ he told PTI in an interview.

In such rooms, the air pressure inside the room is lower than the air pressure outside and uncontaminated filtered air can flow into the negative pressure room, while contaminated air is sucked out of the room with exhaust systems built with filters. which purify the air before it is pumped away from a healthcare facility, the doctor explained.

“In addition, our system tries to make the process as contactless as possible. This way, each doctor will have a dedicated digital tablet, which means it cannot be shared with others, which will contain all the details and information. “patient history. This step is also in line with the vision of sustainability in the project to make it as dematerialized as possible”, he added.

Amrita Hospital is the second hospital built under the aegis of Mata Amritanandmayi Math in the country, the first having been established in Kochi in 1998.

The new Faridabad Sector 88 Mega Hospital near Delhi-Mathura Road has a built-up area of ​​one crore square feet, and the campus will also have a medical faculty, a dedicated research block and eight centers of excellence — gastro-sciences, kidney sciences, bone diseases and traumas, transplants and maternal and child care.

The hospital buildings will span 36 lakh square feet in built-up area, with a 14-storey tower housing key medical facilities. There is also a rooftop helipad, officials said.

The hospital built with a patient-centric approach will also have ‘India’s largest facility’ to fight infectious diseases, a hospital spokesperson said, adding that it will have 54 units intensive care, intelligent intensive care units with 534 digitally monitored intensive care beds. 24 hours a day and 64 fully connected modular operating rooms. When fully operational, the hospital will have around 10,000 staff and more than 800 doctors, she said.

In a modular intensive care unit, two patients kept in adjacent rooms with sliding glass doors, can be monitored simultaneously with a small common nursing station manned by a nurse, who can call for nursing assistance or doctors in simply pressing the color-coded buttons installed next to the patient’s bed.

“In terms of advanced technology introduced, as well as to make the system more patient-centric, from each room in the ICU or other wards, blood or other samples can only be taken from the room and then the vial can be sent to the centralized lab using pneumatic tubes, without human interference, so the contact range is also reduced,” Singh said.

Each vial has a barcode, and once the vial reaches the collection room and is manually moved to the lab system, it is sent to the designated machine automatically guided by the barcode, whether for the serum or plasma extraction or blood test etc. It’s a huge automated system, he said.

The resident medical director of the hospital said that in addition to giving the best in health care, cutting-edge medical research will be an area of ​​strong thrust, and “we are in the process of entering into research collaborations with some of the world’s leading names in medical science, including several major American universities”.

The research block will consist of different segments, including a small animal laboratory in the basement, a biodeposit, a large-capacity electron microscope (weighing approximately 15 tons), an exhibition of major research worldwide, including by Nobel laureates, exclusive grades A to D GMP (goods manufacturing practice laboratories), bioinformatics with AI and machine learning, integrated research and integrated medicine on the top floor, he said. he said, adding that the focus will also be on identifying new diagnostic markers.

“Our prime minister talks about ‘Jai Anusandhan’, so it fits that vision as well,” Singh said.

