Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, accused of terrorism, could soon be arrested





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan

Photo: AP

Islamabad: Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been convicted under the Anti-Terrorism Act for threatening a judge and two senior police officers during a public meeting. The remarks were made on Saturday night as Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf led a protest against the arrest of his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill. Speculative reports suggest that joint police commando teams are being formed for his arrest in the near future.

In a public address in Islamabad, Khan didn’t mince words as he clearly threatened law enforcement authorities – specifically ID and DIG police – warning them of the consequences of the alleged mistreatment of Gill. . “We will not spare you,” he assured officials. He also did not spare the Pakistani military, calling it ‘neutral’, and urged his supporters to stand with the nation rather than the ‘gang of thieves’, in a veiled reference to the coalition government . The 69-year-old also lashed out at the judiciary, calling it “biased”.

Imran Khan’s speech also prompted the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to take notice of the case and impose a complete ban on the live broadcast of Imran Khan’s speeches.

‘Think 220 million Pakistanis’: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan warns Bajwa army Earlier on Sunday, Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the administration was considering the possibility to lodge a complaint against the head of the PTI and to hold legal consultations.

“This all takes place in the continuity of a campaign after the Lasbela incident when six army officers were killed, followed by Gill’s attempt to incite the ranks of the army to go against from their higher command and then Imran threatening a female judge and police officials for performing their duties according to the law,” the minister said.

Political parties such as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl and Mutahida Quami Movement Pakistan have since called on the judiciary to take legal action against Khan and his aides for threatening a woman. judge and intimidated police officers.

According to local media, Khan had vowed on Saturday that he would press charges against the Inspector General of Islamabad, the Deputy Inspector General and the female magistrate for torturing Shahbaz Gill.

Meanwhile, Khan could also be arrested by the country’s top investigative agency for failing to appear before it and snubbing its opinions in the banned finance case. According to reports, the Federal Investigation Agency sent him a second opinion on Friday. The FIA ​​reportedly tracked down five companies linked to Khan’s party that operated in the United States, Australia, Canada, Britain and Belgium and were not mentioned in reports submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

