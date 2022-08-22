Jokowi meets thousands of Sweep Sticks in Surabaya: The ones I don’t miss raise it!





LENSAINDONESIA.COM: President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) greets thousands of Sweep Sticks masses at Gelora Stadium on November 10, Surabaya, Sunday (21/08/2022). Jokowi, dressed in a red and white jacket, took the stage accompanied by his wife, Iriana Jokowi, to loud cheers from his fans waiting in the stadium. The cheers from supporters on behalf of Sapu Lidi intensified when Jokowi said he had missed his supporters in East Java. Jokowi said he hadn’t met supporters in East Java for a long time, the last time before the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s amazing, this is coming from all over East Java at Tambaksari Stadium, Gelora 10 November Surabaya. This afternoon’s meeting is a cure for nostalgia, as I haven’t met volunteers for 2 years and a half, right?” Jokowi said over a loudspeaker to the applause and cheers of the Sweep Lidi crowd that filled the stadium. Jokowi admitted that this meeting was a cure for the nostalgia of his supporters. In fact, he appreciated the Sapu Lidi volunteers who reunited him with his loyal supporters. “It’s a tombo (medicine) that we all miss to be able to find ourselves when COVID has subsided, even though it still exists,” he said. “Who’s missing me hanging up?” Jokowi asked, which made all the supporters laugh. “Who wants a finger-pointing jacket?” he said. Suddenly, the whole Gelora stadium on November 10, Surabaya, raised their finger. Meanwhile, General Manager and Sapulidi Nusantara, Ahmad Badrul Tamam also expressed his gratitude. According to him, this moment is the most awaited by the Sapu Lidi volunteers scattered in East Java. Badrul felt that during Jokowi’s 2 terms, the public had seen and felt the many changes made to move Indonesia forward. Starting from infrastructure, to becoming one of the countries capable of surviving in the midst of turbulence. Even able to emerge from the global economic crisis. Read also : Suddenly Pacul made a sign that Prabowo and Airlangga would withdraw, what happened? “We are very proud as loyal supporters of Mr. Joko Widodo, there won’t be big changes if done by one person, we have to realize the vision of Indonesia which is now 77 years old. Under the leadership of Mr. Jokowi, we continue to do good and maintain national diversity,” he said. According to him, the people are proud to have President Jokowi. Because every Independence Day celebration of the Republic of Indonesia always promotes every culture of every region of Indonesia. “As the home of diversity, this pride can only be realized, we are faithful and obedient to the command of Jokowi in 2024, we promise to remain faithful to the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia on the basis of the Constitution of 1945 and Pancasila, we are still faithful and upright in the custody of Jokowi and still 1 commandment to join Pak Jokowi in 2024,” he concluded.@LI-13

