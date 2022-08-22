Nuclear security tops agenda as Guterres, Erdogan meet Zelensky

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan are expected in Lviv today for a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The three will discuss grain and nuclear security, while Erdogan also plans to offer Ukrainian President Zelensky to arrange a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Lviv talks are proceeding just like Energoatom, a Ukrainian state enterprise which operates Ukraine’s four nuclear power plants, has set up a crisis center to respond to a potential disaster at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Russia has used the plant as a military base since capturing it in March.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said the center would coordinate between different ministries and departments, working day and night to monitor the situation at the plant and prepare for different emergency scenarios.

Nine dead as Russian rocket hits Kharkiv At least nine people were killed and 35 injured in a night attack in Kharkiv region in eastern Ukraine. A Russian rocket attack hit an apartment building, according to Ukrainian officials. Lawyer Oleg Sinegubov took to Telegram and posted: Last night was one of the most tragic for Kharkiv Oblast during the entire war. During the night, the Russians launched massive rocket attacks on Kharkiv. Peaceful sleeping areas with civilians were again attacked by Russian terrorists. According to the mayor’s office, at least four missiles landed in the city in the early hours of Thursday. Two other people were also killed and two injured in Krasnograd, a town in Kharkiv oblast.

Russia moves planes away from targeted Crimean airbases Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that following the recent explosions at Crimean Saki and Hvardiiske airfields, Russia has begun a process of moving its military aircraft to other airbases. The attack probably part of a Ukrainian counter-offensive regain control of the west bank of the Dnipro. So far, around 24 planes and 14 helicopters have been transferred to other Russian bases further from the front line and off the peninsula.

More ships leave Ukrainian ports under grain export deal Ships carrying grain leaving Ukrainian ports in early August Nina Lyashonok/Ukrinform/Zuma The flag of Belize I marryloaded with corn, would have left the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk bringing to 25 the number of ships that left Ukraine with grain exports. The exports have been taking place since a UN-brokered deal ended Russia’s blockade of ports along the Black Sea. Four more ships are expected in Ukrainian ports later in the day, which will be loaded with grain.

The mayor of a Russian city is said to have been appointed head of the Kharkiv region Scenes of destruction in Kharkiv Daniel Ceng Shou-Yi/ZUMA Russian TV presenter and propagandist Vladimir Solovyov reported that Russia has appointed the mayor of the southern Russian city of Krasnodar, Andrey Alekseenko, to control and lead the occupied parts of the Kharkiv region occupied by the Ukraine, reports Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty . According to the US-funded broadcaster, unnamed sources also corroborated the announcement, but the Krasnodar local administration has yet to confirm or deny the claims. At the end of July, Alekseenko said on his Telegram channel that Krasnodar had resumed supervision of the Kharkiv region.

Bucha continues to bury victims, four months after the massacre Today New York TimesThe front page shows Ukrainians burying unmarked bodies in Bucha, more than four months after journalists discovered corpses of Ukrainian civilians killed by Russian armed forces fighting for the western town. from Kyiv.

Vladimir Putin revives Soviet-era mother heroin award Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree revive soviet era mother heroin award for women with more than 10 children. This decision is an attempt to solve the demographic crisis in Russia. According to the latest Rosstat statistics released this summer, Russia’s population fell by an average of 86,000 people per month between January and May. Russia is also suffering heavy losses among troops in Ukraine, but the official number of casualties has not been revealed. The award was first introduced by Joseph Stalin after World War II, when the Soviet population plunged by tens of millions. The award was withdrawn after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. A payment of one million rubles ($16,500) will be made to Russian mothers once the 10th child turns one, provided all 10 survive.

Movement to ban EU tourist visas for Russians gathers pace estonian flag www.flickr.com A possible ban on tourist visas in the EU for Russians is gaining momentum. In recent days, the foreign ministers of Latvia and Lithuania have announced the need to tighten restrictions, the Finnish government has agreed to reduce the number of visas issued by ten and Denmark has joined the group of states advocating a European embargo. . Today, Estonia announced that a ban on entry into the country of Russians with Schengen visas issued by Estonia itself will come into force. On August 31, EU foreign ministers will discuss in Prague a proposal to ban the issuance of Schengen visas to Russians at EU-wide level.