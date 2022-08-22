Donald Trump versus Al Capone





If you’re looking for a historical figure to compare Donald Trump to following the FBI’s raid of his Mar-a-Lago compound in Palm Beach, Florida, I have a suggestion that might surprise you: Al Capone .

As I once wrote about Trump’s first impeachment, the similarities between Trump and the notorious mobster are many; both, for example, were said to have run large-scale criminal enterprises, and both were adept at avoiding legal liability.

The Feds tried, but failed, to bring Capone to justice for orchestrating the 1929 St. Valentine’s Day Massacre, in which seven of his Chicago gangland rivals were killed, and for the empire violent extortion and smuggling he built during prohibition. Ultimately, Capone was sent to prison in 1931 for the white-collar crime of tax evasion. After serving his sentence in custody, Capone was paroled in 1939, suffering from syphilis and dementia praecox. He died in his Florida villa eight years later, with what his doctor described as the mentality of a twelve-year-old child.

Like Capone, Trump may yet escape responsibility for the most egregious crimes he may have committed — seditious conspiracy and obstruction of Congress related to his attempt to overturn the 2020 election results. But the FBI and the Department of Justice seems to have the receipts – literally – to prove him guilty of willfully mishandling, concealing, and possibly destroying top secret federal documents.

The search warrant executed at Mar-a-Lago on August 8 was unsealed, along with the “return” of the warrant, listing the items taken from the property.

Warrant not sealed

The warrant says Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who sits in West Palm Beach, concluded there was probable cause for the FBI to search Mar-a-Lago and seize all “physical documents and records, constituting evidence, contraband, proceeds of crime, or other items unlawfully possessed in violation of a section of the Espionage Act and two other federal criminal statutes.

The Espionage Act prohibits the collection, transmission or loss of national defense information. Other statutes prohibit the concealment or deletion of federal records, as well as the destruction, mutilation, or alteration of records to impede a federal investigation. The statutes prescribe penalties ranging from three to twenty years in prison.

The warrant return says the FBI seized twenty-eight pieces of evidence, including twenty-one boxes containing unspecified materials, four sets of “top secret” documents and one set of “classified TS/SCI.” [top-secret segmented compartmented information] records,” a reference to information regarding intelligence sources and methods that requires special handling and may involve nuclear science and design records. In addition, the FBI took away various binders of photos, information about the French president and the clemency signed by Trump to Roger Stone.

Trump and his sycophants have thrown up various defenses against possible future prosecution. In a post on his Truth social media platform two days after the raid, the former president suggested federal agents may have secretly “planted” evidence against him. This claim has been echoed by at least one of Trump’s lawyers and by right-wing media figures such as Fox News’ Jesse Waters.

However, no evidence has been made public to support this claim, and subsequent reports have revealed that Trump and his family members, who were in Trump Tower in New York at the time of the search, watched the entire scene. operation via a closed circuit. security stream broadcast from Mar-a-Lago.

Trump and his minions also protested that all documents found by the FBI were declassified before being transferred to Mar-a-Lago while Trump was still in office. Thus, they argue, no crime was committed.

While presidents have broad authority to declassify information, that defense won’t save Trump either. Detailed procedures must be followed to implement a declassification directive, the directive must be in writing, and even a president does not have the authority to unilaterally declassify nuclear secrets.

Equally problematic for Trump is that the three laws he is accused of violating do not explicitly require the documents in question to be classified. All that needs to be shown is that the records belong to the government, not Trump, and in the case of the Espionage Act, that the records relate to national defense.

Seemingly realizing he’s been trapped in a predicament of his own making, Trump claimed former President Obama left the White House with “33 million pages of documents, most of which are classified,” including material related to U.S. nuclear programs, and that Obama faced no adverse consequences. However, the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) was quick to rebuke the comparison to Obama. Obama, according to the agency, turned it all around.

As the Justice Department investigation progresses, Trump can also be expected to resume his conviction of Hillary Clinton, who narrowly avoided prosecution for her use of a mail server. private containing classified documents while she was Secretary of State. This defense, too, will prove ineffective.

Clinton was investigated by the FBI. But, as former manager James Comey explained in a July 2016 press release, while Clinton was “grossly negligent” in her use of email, she could not be shown to have acted. with criminal intent to willfully mishandle classified information or obstruct justice.

The same cannot be said for Trump. The National Archives first alerted Trump in January 2021 to his obligation to return all official documents from his tenure. Trump handed over fifteen boxes of records a year later, but withheld other records. NARA referred the case to the Justice Department last February, and the Justice Department has been trying to get compliance ever since.

Far from cooperating with the department, Trump dithered, delayed and dithered. According to the New York Times, a lawyer for Trump signed a written statement in June saying all classified documents held at Mar-a-Lago had been returned. This assertion was false.

In a sign of growing desperation, some of the former president’s staunchest allies, including Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, are demanding to see the affidavit filed in support of the search warrant, on which the judge Reinhart based his finding of probable cause.

Affidavits are the heart of any search warrant application. In accordance with the Fourth Amendment, they are used to detail the facts and circumstances requiring the issuance of a warrant, and to specify the places to be searched and the objects to be seized. They are usually sworn in by federal agents and are rarely released while an investigation is underway in order to protect the identities of federal agents and any informants who have cooperated with the government.

Yet if there was ever a case that merited early release of a redacted version of an affidavit, the first-ever search and seizure involving a former president of the United States is an example. And make no mistake: releasing the affidavit is the last thing Trump and his supporters should really want. They would be well advised to devote all their energy and limited legal skills to suppressing the affidavit along with the evidence seized. If and when it sees the light of day, the affidavit will help bury Trump.

On August 14, Trump offered another defense, demanding that the FBI return the seized material, as some of the boxes seized allegedly contained confidential attorney-client communications and material protected by executive privilege. The former president apparently does not realize that by raising this objection he has completely undermined his earlier claim that the documents were hidden.

We might want to see Trump prosecuted for his role in the Jan. 6 uprising, but holding him accountable for serious cases and reporting violations may be the easiest and fastest route to a felony conviction.

The approach worked for Al Capone nearly a century ago and could work well for Trump today.

