Imran Khan, former Pakistani leader, charged under the Terrorism Act

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan Imran Khan, Pakistan’s former prime minister, has been charged under the country’s anti-terrorism law, in the latest chapter in the tense power struggle with Pakistan’s current government since his ousting.

Sunday’s decision came a day after Khan addressed a rally and criticized senior police officials and a judge for the arrest of his chief of staff. Police said in a charge sheet that Khan threatened those responsible.

The way Imran Khan delivered his speech and the threats he made sowed fear and terror among the police, judiciary and ordinary people and harmed the peace of the country, they wrote in the report. .

Since Khan was ousted from power in April, he has held loud rallies to castigate the government. The former cricket star has maintained his strong political base and gained momentum in local elections. By contrast, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who replaced Khan, has made little progress in addressing the severe economic crisis that has sent consumer prices soaring.

Hours after the indictment was announced, hundreds of Khan supporters gathered outside his residence in the capital, Islamabad, in a bid to prevent his arrest.

Imran Khan’s arrest is a red line for us. If that line is crossed, it would lead to something very bad, not good for the people and for the country, said Murad Saeed, a senior member of the Khan-led Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

We want to stay within the limits of the constitution, but people are upset, very angry, he said, warning that popular unrest could destroy the incumbent government.

As political tensions rise, Pakistan launches crackdown on media

Saeed and other party leaders called on thousands more to come to Islamabad and protect their leader.

Khans chief of staff Shahbaz Gill was arrested earlier this month after making comments on a talk show the government deemed anti-military. Khan alleges that Gill was tortured while imprisoned, a claim the government denies.

Khan and his party have already faced a partial media ban. Authorities banned the live broadcast of his speeches, and the news channel on which Gill made his remarks was banned. Two news anchors associated with the same channel fled the country after being harassed by the government.

