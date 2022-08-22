Modi causes drama as CBI finds nothing in raids, says AAP





On Sunday, AAP leaders Rajya Sabha, MP Sanjay Singh, and party spokesman Saurabh Bhardwaj denounced Prime Minister Narendra Modi over alleged misuse of federal agencies like the CBI which they say , issued a lookout for Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Addressing a press conference, Singh said that this watch circular will cause Prime Minister Modi to pull everything out in 2024. He said Modi showed his cowardice by issuing a watch circular against Manish Sisodia. Modi is doing nautanki because the CBI found nothing in his raid, he added. Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia will never be afraid because of your threats. Modi issued this circular after being spooked by Kejriwal’s growing popularity. BJP should not be misunderstood, Sisodia will go nowhere and run nowhere, Singh said. AAP chief says BJP should not be misunderstood, Sisodia will go nowhere and run nowhere. Singh further alleged that Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi, Nitin Sandesara fled after looting thousands of crores, Modi government never issued surveillance circulars against them. He further said that a surveillance circular has been issued against such Minister of Education, who had developed air conditioning rooms, swimming pools and hockey fields in public schools to give good education to children. poor. agencies issue a lookout for a fugitive accused. Sisodia was available with CBI officials who searched his home for more than 14 hours (Friday). Manish Sisodia is not someone who will run away. He’s a fighter. He is ready to go wherever the Center wants him to be (for investigation), Bhardwaj said at another press conference. Bharadwaj claimed that the AAP leaders were not afraid. 900 CBI officials raided more than 30 locations but found nothing. Now they have lowered themselves to the level where a lookout is issued. It’s a very cheap drama. The international community might laugh at the country where unemployment, inflation and other problems have plagued the common man and instead of finding a solution to these problems, the prime minister is fighting with all the states, he said. -he adds. During the press conference, Bharadwaj released a video recording of Modi, who as Chief Minister of Gujarat had reported misuse of the CBI by the then central government to trouble BJP ministers in Gujarat and sought to end the use of the CBI for political purposes. Bharadwaj claimed that the CBI is now being misused by the BJP-led government against the AAP for political purposes. The prime minister fights with every state government. A wrong message is being sent that India is in trouble and yet the Prime Minister is putting all possible trouble into the workings of every state government. He rushes to send people to prison one after another. This is the mentality of the prime minister, Bhardwaj said. I have been observing for a week now that BJP spokesperson some of whom are MPs, MPs, councilors and ministers giving certificates to CBI in such a way that if CBI has registered a case, FIR, that means that these are the most corrupt people in the world. CBI became Raja Harishchandra for the BJP. I am showing a video from the prime minister’s perspective on CBI when he was in opposition, Bhardwaj said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailypioneer.com/2022/state-editions/modi-doing-drama-as-cbi-failed-to-find-anything-in-raids–says-aap.html

