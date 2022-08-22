Mar-a-Lago documents are ‘serious’ but may not warrant raid





Mick Mulvaney said the classified documents seized at Mar-a-Lago were “serious stuff”. However, he said it may not have been a sufficient “urgency” to warrant the Aug. 8 raid. Mulvaney said Trump wouldn’t have taken the documents if he hadn’t “perceived it was in his own interest.” Loading Something is loading.

President Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, said Friday that while Trump’s retrieval and storage of sensitive White House compartment information “catched his attention,” it might not have not warrant the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago.

On August 8, the FBI searched Trump’s home in Palm Beach, Florida, and seized 11 sets of classified documents, including top-secret sensitive compartmented information, which is considered the highest level of sensitivity a classified document can receive.

Trump said all the documents had been declassified and he had a “standing order” to declassify the documents, but 18 former senior White House officials pushed back on that claim, including Mulvaney.

Mulvaney told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota that the sensitive documents were “serious stuff” that shouldn’t be at the former president’s home, but would need an “emergency” to warrant the use of a warrant. search to recover the documents.

“Well, a search warrant is only really warranted if it’s an emergency, right? If the evidence is that someone is going to see it who shouldn’t, or if the evidence is going to disappear or be destroyed or be moved,” Mulvaney said.

A request cover sheet for Trump’s search warrant unsealed on Thursday revealed that the FBI was investigating Trump’s violation of federal laws relating to the willful withholding, concealment or suppression of national defense information. of government documents and the obstruction of a federal investigation.

Mulvaney also said in the interview that Trump wouldn’t have taken the classified documents if he hadn’t “perceived that it was in his own interest, an advantage for him”, but that it may have been – be from an oversight.

“They have to present evidence in court to show probable cause,” Mulvaney told CNN, adding “the fact that they can fill out this affidavit tells me they think they have something.”

