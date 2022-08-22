A Brief Assessment of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister

Seven years ago, he took power with the promise of restoring and reviving India’s history. Nothing, it was said, exceeded him. It would eliminate corruption, build 100 smart cities, restore India to ancient glory, clean the Ganges, connect rivers, turn the country into a manufacturing hub and India would become a five trillion economy and emerge as by Vishwa Guru. But the last seven years have actually seen the country teeter from one crisis to another and now India finds itself at the bottom of the scale in all possible indicators. But Indians cannot dare to blame their prime minister as he did when pointing the finger at his predecessor. Dr. Manmohan Singh, he said, was incompetent and therefore could not control inflation, rising oil prices and falling value of the rupee. Ironically, now that he has failed to deliver, his failures are glossed over as an act of God. Narendra Modi, his defenders insist, was elected to disrupt the established order. And after seven years in office, he seems to have succeeded in his mission. And although a growing number of Indians now believe he was a disaster and is increasingly seen as a pain, his unabashed admirers advance the alibi that there is no painless gain, that the chaos and anarchy we see are but darkness before dawn.

Over the past seven years, people have been progressively disempowered even as the state has grown ever more powerful. As democracy has weakened, the stranglehold of states over the individual and the intellect, over freedom and freedom has become even more absolute. Elected leaders and unelected officials began to behave like colonial masters and treat people with disdain. India has never been an easy country to govern; and the country has had its share of weak and unstable governments and prime ministers who have made mistakes. But none of them refused to learn from their mistakes, from history, or from people who knew better. The fatal flaw from which the current prime minister suffers is his inability to accept mistakes. Its constant need for limelight, hogging credit, one-upmanship and big platforms has become tiresome.