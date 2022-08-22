Politics
Fight for Libyan oil wealth fuels instability
Fight for Libyan oil wealth fuels instability
Aguila Saleh, Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives of the Tobruk-based parliament, traveled to Ankara in early August and was received by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Mustafa Sentop, Speaker of the Turkish Parliament.
Before his visit, Saleh explained his change in attitude towards Turkey. In the Libyan conflict, Turkey opposed the forces of Marshal Khalifa Haftars. Saleh had supported Haftar. They didn’t agree on everything, but in a statement before he left for Ankara, Saleh told the media that the policy is flexible and subject to development and change; there is no permanent rivalry. The interests of the Turks are linked to our interests.
Erdogan and Saleh agreed that any military solution should be ruled out for Libya, and decided to leave all avenues of dialogue open for the holding of national elections.
In 2019, Turkey signed two MoUs with the UN-backed Government of National Accord, one for military cooperation and the other for the demarcation of areas of maritime jurisdiction. Saleh was opposed to both and blocked their ratification in parliament, but now says he has changed his mind and supports them.
Under one of these agreements, Turkey provided training, military advice and logistical support to the military forces of the Government of National Accord. This support shifted the military balance against a coalition that included Haftar forces and Russian Wagner mercenaries.
The heart of Libya’s fate is control of the country’s oil wealth. The UN-backed government in Tripoli controls government institutions, the most important being the central bank, while the Tobruk-based government controls most oil fields and ports through which oil is exported. Libyan oil is so abundant that it would be enough to provide a lavish life for the two competing powers, as well as ordinary Libyan citizens.
Intensive negotiations and haggling take place behind the scenes. The Libya Observer newspaper claimed on July 31 that Haftar’s son had traveled to Dubai to negotiate with an envoy of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah for several posts in a government reshuffle. Haftar wanted four ministerial posts of finance, planning, defense and foreign affairs, as well as two deputy prime ministers, to be left to his discretion. It will come as no surprise that these talks have taken place. Dbeibah can settle for such an arrangement in exchange for becoming the chief executive of the oil-rich country.
Libyan oil is so abundant that it would be enough to provide a lavish life for the two competing powers, as well as ordinary Libyan citizens.
Yasar Yakis
Another round of negotiations could be underway to separate the eastern provinces controlled by Haftar from Libya and create an independent state. It would be a seismic event in the Libyan crisis, with consequences for both the country and the region. If this happens, Turkey will be cut off from the area of common maritime jurisdiction and the two countries will not have common maritime borders. Turkey would probably do its best to prevent such a scenario. If Libya is divided, further instabilities are sure to arise and the oil-rich country could plunge into a new quagmire.
As if the political situation in Libya were not complicated enough, a US federal court last month convicted Haftar of war crimes in a case initiated three years ago by the families of those who had lost loved ones. The Libyan commander was found guilty of extrajudicial executions and torture. While the verdict is unlikely to change anything on the ground, it will hurt Haftars’ popularity.
The Tripoli-based government used to be called the Government of National Accord, but was renamed the Interim Government of National Unity. Turkey has traditionally offered its support to Dbeibah, the Prime Minister of this government. He was the main defender of Tripoli in the face of an offensive launched by Haftar forces in 2019. There were violent clashes in the streets of Tripoli for control of the capital at this time.
The other government is the Tobruk-based House of Representatives, which is backed by Haftar. It is headed by Fathi Bashagha, the former interior minister. Dbeibah and Bashagha have good relations with Turkey.
In July, Libyan protesters set fire to the premises of the House of Representatives and demanded that elections be held as soon as possible.
Before Saleh’s visit to Turkey, an agreement had already been reached between Dbeibah and Haftar to sack Mustafa Sanalla, the powerful president of the Libyas National Oil Corporation. He still refuses to leave his post.
If Turkey cannot capitalize on these important assets in its favor, such an opportunity may not present itself any time soon.
Yasar Yakis is a former Foreign Minister of Turkey and a founding member of the ruling AK Party.
Twitter: @yakis_yasar
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by the authors in this section are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Arab News
|
Sources
2/ https://www.arabnews.com/node/2147241
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]