Fight for Libyan oil wealth fuels instability

Workers at an oil port in Libya. (AFP/File)

Aguila Saleh, Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives of the Tobruk-based parliament, traveled to Ankara in early August and was received by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Mustafa Sentop, Speaker of the Turkish Parliament.

Before his visit, Saleh explained his change in attitude towards Turkey. In the Libyan conflict, Turkey opposed the forces of Marshal Khalifa Haftars. Saleh had supported Haftar. They didn’t agree on everything, but in a statement before he left for Ankara, Saleh told the media that the policy is flexible and subject to development and change; there is no permanent rivalry. The interests of the Turks are linked to our interests.

Erdogan and Saleh agreed that any military solution should be ruled out for Libya, and decided to leave all avenues of dialogue open for the holding of national elections.

In 2019, Turkey signed two MoUs with the UN-backed Government of National Accord, one for military cooperation and the other for the demarcation of areas of maritime jurisdiction. Saleh was opposed to both and blocked their ratification in parliament, but now says he has changed his mind and supports them.

Under one of these agreements, Turkey provided training, military advice and logistical support to the military forces of the Government of National Accord. This support shifted the military balance against a coalition that included Haftar forces and Russian Wagner mercenaries.

The heart of Libya’s fate is control of the country’s oil wealth. The UN-backed government in Tripoli controls government institutions, the most important being the central bank, while the Tobruk-based government controls most oil fields and ports through which oil is exported. Libyan oil is so abundant that it would be enough to provide a lavish life for the two competing powers, as well as ordinary Libyan citizens.

Intensive negotiations and haggling take place behind the scenes. The Libya Observer newspaper claimed on July 31 that Haftar’s son had traveled to Dubai to negotiate with an envoy of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah for several posts in a government reshuffle. Haftar wanted four ministerial posts of finance, planning, defense and foreign affairs, as well as two deputy prime ministers, to be left to his discretion. It will come as no surprise that these talks have taken place. Dbeibah can settle for such an arrangement in exchange for becoming the chief executive of the oil-rich country.

Another round of negotiations could be underway to separate the eastern provinces controlled by Haftar from Libya and create an independent state. It would be a seismic event in the Libyan crisis, with consequences for both the country and the region. If this happens, Turkey will be cut off from the area of ​​common maritime jurisdiction and the two countries will not have common maritime borders. Turkey would probably do its best to prevent such a scenario. If Libya is divided, further instabilities are sure to arise and the oil-rich country could plunge into a new quagmire.

As if the political situation in Libya were not complicated enough, a US federal court last month convicted Haftar of war crimes in a case initiated three years ago by the families of those who had lost loved ones. The Libyan commander was found guilty of extrajudicial executions and torture. While the verdict is unlikely to change anything on the ground, it will hurt Haftars’ popularity.

The Tripoli-based government used to be called the Government of National Accord, but was renamed the Interim Government of National Unity. Turkey has traditionally offered its support to Dbeibah, the Prime Minister of this government. He was the main defender of Tripoli in the face of an offensive launched by Haftar forces in 2019. There were violent clashes in the streets of Tripoli for control of the capital at this time.

The other government is the Tobruk-based House of Representatives, which is backed by Haftar. It is headed by Fathi Bashagha, the former interior minister. Dbeibah and Bashagha have good relations with Turkey.

In July, Libyan protesters set fire to the premises of the House of Representatives and demanded that elections be held as soon as possible.

Before Saleh’s visit to Turkey, an agreement had already been reached between Dbeibah and Haftar to sack Mustafa Sanalla, the powerful president of the Libyas National Oil Corporation. He still refuses to leave his post.

If Turkey cannot capitalize on these important assets in its favor, such an opportunity may not present itself any time soon.

Yasar Yakis is a former Foreign Minister of Turkey and a founding member of the ruling AK Party.

Twitter: @yakis_yasar

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by the authors in this section are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Arab News