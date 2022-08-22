Pakistani media watchdog bans live broadcast of ousted former PM Imran Khans’ speeches





Pakistan’s media watchdog has banned TV stations from broadcasting former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speeches live ahead of his rally on Sunday.

Since being ousted from power in a no-confidence vote in April, the former cricket star Khan has staged a series of grassroots protests against the government.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or through the app.

The ban, effective immediately, was issued late Saturday evening – on the same day Khan held a rally in the capital Islamabad during which he criticized police officials and the judiciary following the arrest of the one of the leaders of his party.

In a notice to television stations seen by AFP, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) said Khan was making baseless allegations and spreading hate speech.

His provocative statements against state institutions and officials… are likely to disturb public peace and tranquility, he added.

The former prime minister is due to hold another rally tonight in the town of Rawalpindi, neighboring Islamabad.

Khan came to power in 2018 thanks to an electorate weary of the dynastic politics of the country’s two main parties, with the popular former sports star promising to sweep away decades of entrenched corruption and cronyism.

He remains very popular among the country’s young people and his speeches attract the best audiences on television, with highlights on Pakistani social networks.

The Saturday evening protest followed the arrest of a senior leader of the Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, who authorities said had made anti-military remarks on a TV station that was later reported. suspended.

Criticizing the military – which has ruled Pakistan for about half of its 75-year history – is seen as a red line.

A senior PTI official, Asad Umar, slammed media regulators’ decision to ban Khans’ speeches.

Banning the television broadcast of Imran Khan’s speeches is another attempt to find an administrative solution to a political problem, Umar told AFP. He added that his party would challenge the ban in court.

Read more: Ousted Pakistani PM Imran Khan breaks up violent protest march and issues ultimatum

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.alarabiya.net/News/world/2022/08/21/Pakistan-media-watchdog-bans-live-telecast-of-ousted-former-PM-Imran-Khan-s-speeches- The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos