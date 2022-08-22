Politics
Bring Boris back: Swing voters show less confidence in Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak, research reveals
Research showed that swing voters did not want former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to be ousted from the premiership race and showed less confidence in Liz Truzz and Rishi Sunak.
Interviews with voters in marginalized constituencies revealed they believed Tory MPs damaged the party’s reputation by ousting Boris Johnson.
At least 49% of Tory supporters still want former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson not to be ousted from the prime minister race and would have preferred him to Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak, research has found.
Interviews with voters in marginalized constituencies revealed they believed Tory MPs damaged the party’s reputation by ousting Johnson.
Read: Delighted to continue in race for UK PM, says Rishi Sunak as polls favor Liz Truss
Richard, a plumber from the fringe seat of Southampton Itchen, told the Daily Mail: ‘The others didn’t have to deal with all the things he had to do. He stepped in directly and it was Brexit and then it was Covid and now it’s war in Ukraine. Everyone hesitates about it, he should have done this, he should have done that. But I would like to see them in his place.”
Another Greater Manchester voter said: “Whether he will fail or succeed we will never know now, but he should have had the chance.”
Read: Rishi Sunak will make a good PM, UK opinion poll of Tory voters shows
A third voter also expressed disappointment at Borish’s abandonment, saying: ‘I really liked Boris and was really, really disappointed with the way he was treated. minor things.”
British Prime Minister hopeful Rishi Sunak has said he is delighted to continue the Conservative Party leadership campaign, even though polls of the party’s voters predict a firm lead for his rival, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.
Earlier on Thursday, a new YouGov poll for Sky News showed Truss maintaining a solid 32-point lead in the race and other polls of Tory members who will vote in this election showed a similar tilt in favor of the opponent of Sunak.
During a wide-ranging chat on ITV, Boris Johnson’s ex-Cabinet minister admitted it was a little odd that his former boss took days to announce his resignation as Tory leader and Premier British minister last month following a deluge of ministers resigning following his own early exit.
— ENDS —
|
