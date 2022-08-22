Ahead of PM visit, security tightened, New Chandigarh declared a no-fly zone





The Mohali district administration declared Mullanpur Garibdas (New Chandigarh) a no-fly zone on Sunday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ visit on August 24 to inaugurate the Homi Bhabha Cancer and Research Centre.

Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar has issued orders under Section 144 of the CrPC that the Medi-city, where the Prime Minister is to attend the ceremony, will be a no-fly zone with the 2km zone which surrounds it. The orders will remain in effect until August 24. The district administration said drone flight will be banned in the area. Additionally, an alert has been issued regarding a possible terrorist attack in the state. According to intelligence reports, Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is attempting to carry out terrorist attacks in Chandigarh and Mohali. According to the alert, terrorists may attack bus stops in Chandigarh and Mohali. During his last visit to the state on January 5 this year, Prime Minister Modi’s cavalcade was grounded leaving him stranded for 20 minutes on a flyover some 30 km from Hussainiwala. Due to this security breach, his visit was cancelled. Taking extra care this time around, Punjab police on Sunday tightened security and carried out intensive vehicle checks in Mohali ahead of the prime minister’s visit on August 24. As part of the security measures in view of the Prime Minister’s visit on August 24, we are carrying out a special campaign during which all vehicles are thoroughly checked. In addition, random checks in other public places are also being carried out in the district, Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohali, HS Mann, said. Police have been deployed in force to check public transport vehicles and those entering the district through the border. Vehicles are checked at state borders and strict vigilance is maintained to control anti-social elements, he said. Also in Chandigarh, police tightened security arrangements and carried out intensive checks of public transport vehicles at interstate bus terminals in Sectors 43 and 17 on Sunday. Newsletter | Click to get the best explainers of the day delivered to your inbox In addition, vehicle checks at other checkpoints in the city were also underway, officials said, adding that security had been tightened at busy places, including shopping malls in the city. Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Center is a 300-bed facility, which is partially functioning at present. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh laid the foundation stone for the center in December 2013. Punjab Chief Secretary VK Janjua visited the site on Tuesday and reviewed the progress of the project. DPOs from various departments such as Surgical Oncology, Medical Oncology, Radiation Oncology, Preventive Oncology, Anesthesia and Palliative Care have started operating.

