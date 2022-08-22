Trump’s turbulent years in the White House culminate in Florida





NEW YORK (AP) Piles of papers piled on his desk. Framed magazine covers and memorabilia line the walls. One of Shaquille ONeals’ giant sneakers on display alongside football helmets, boxing belts and other sports memorabilia, cluttering up his Trump Tower office and limiting table space.

Long before entering politics, former President Donald Trump had a penchant for collecting. And that lifelong habit combined with his disregard for government record-keeping rules, his careless handling of classified information, and a chaotic transition born of his refusal to accept defeat in 2020 have all culminated in a federal investigation that poses extraordinary legal and political problems. challenges.

The raid of the Trumps Mar-a-Lago club earlier this month to recover documents from his years in the White House was an unprecedented police action against a former president who is expected to run for office again. Officials did not reveal exactly what the boxes contained, but the FBI said it recovered 11 sets of classified documents, including marked sensitive information, a special category designed to protect secrets that could cause exceptionally serious harm to American interests if revealed. publicly.

Why Trump refused to hand over the seized documents despite repeated requests remains unclear. But Trump’s failure to comply with the Presidential Records Act, which outlines how records must be preserved, has been well documented throughout his tenure.

He regularly tore up official papers which then had to be glued back together. Official items that would traditionally be turned over to the National Archives mingled with his personal effects in the White House residence. Classified information was tweeted, shared with reporters and adversaries, even found in a bathroom in the White House complex.

John Bolton, who served as Trump’s third national security adviser, said before he arrived he had heard there was concern in the air about how he handled information. And as my time went on, I could definitely see why.

Other members of the Trump administration have paid more attention to sensitive documents. When asked directly if he retained any classified information after leaving office, former Vice President Mike Pence told The Associated Press on Friday, No, not to my knowledge.

The decision to keep classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, a property frequented by paying members, their guests and anyone attending weddings, political fundraisers, charity dinners and other on-site events was part of a long pattern of disregard for national security secrets. . Former aides described a cavalier attitude towards classified information that unfolded in public view.

There was dinner with then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the terrace of Mar-a-Lagos, where the other diners watched and took photos with their mobile phones while the two men examined the details of a North Korean missile test.

There was the moment when Trump revealed to Russian officials highly classified information allegedly from Israeli sources about Islamic State militants. And there was the time he tweeted a high-resolution satellite image of an apparent explosion at an Iranian space center, which intelligence officials had warned was highly sensitive. Trump insisted he had the absolute right to share it.

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Trump was careless with sensitive and classified information and never seemed to care why it was wrong.

She recalled an incident involving Conan, a US military dog ​​hailed as a hero for his role in the raid that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. She said that before the dogs arrived at the White House, staff received a briefing in which they were told the dog could not be photographed because the images could put its handlers in danger. But when the dog arrived, Trump decided he wanted to show it off to the press.

Because he wanted publicity, Conan walked out, she said. It’s an example of him not caring if he’s putting lives at risk. … It was as if it was his own shiny toy that he showed off to his friends to impress them.

Bolton said that during his time working for Trump, he and others often tried to explain the issues and risks of exposing sources and methods.

I don’t think it leaked. He didn’t seem to appreciate how sensitive it was, how dangerous it was for some of our people and the risks they could be exposed to, he said. What looks like an innocuous image to a private citizen can be a gold mine for a foreign intelligence entity.

I would say again and again, it’s really sensitive, really sensitive. And he said, I know, then I’m going to do it anyway.

Bolton said senior intelligence officials would meet before briefings to discuss how best to handle sensitive topics, strategizing on what needed to be shared. Informants quickly learned that Trump often tried to keep sensitive documents and took steps to ensure the documents did not go missing, including using iPads to show them to him.

Sometimes he would ask to keep it and they would say, it’s really sensitive. Sometimes he just wouldn’t give it back.

Trump’s refusal to accept his election defeat also contributed to the chaos that engulfed his final days in office. The General Service Administration was slow to recognize President Joe Bidens’ victory, delaying the transition process and leaving little time to pack.

While other White House staffers and even the former first lady began to make arrangements, Trump largely refused. At the same time, White House staff were leaving en masse as part of the regular departure process, while morale, among other things, had plummeted following the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Bolton said he doubted Trump took any documents for nefarious reasons, and instead thought Trump likely viewed them as keepsakes like the many items collected throughout his life.

I think he just thought certain things were cool and he wanted them, he said. Some days he liked to collect french fries. Some days he liked to collect documents. He just collected things.

