Jagan to meet PM Modi on August 22, likely to discuss Polavaram funds and other issues





The previous meeting between the two took place on June 2, when Jagan asked Modi to approve revised cost estimates for the Polavaram project.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will spend a busy day in the nation’s capital on Monday August 22, meeting with President Draupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi among others. The first important element of his itinerary is a meeting with the Prime Minister where he will discuss all matters related to the state. CM Jagan departed for the nation’s capital on Sunday evening from Gannavaram Airport in Vijayawada. According to his travel schedule, after reaching Delhi at 9:15 p.m., he would stay at Residence 1 Janpath and meet the Prime Minister at 10:15 a.m. on Monday. He is likely to discuss various state-related issues with Modi. Issues related to the Polavaram project and its relief and rehabilitation (R&R) program are likely to be discussed, and Jagan is likely to urge Prime Minister Modi to speed up the release of pending funds for the project. The Chief Minister is likely to ask the Prime Minister again to settle the outstanding issues in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act. This will be his second meeting with the Prime Minister in less than three months. The previous meeting between the two took place on June 2. In the previous meeting, Jagan asked Modi to approve revised cost estimates for the Polavaram project and provide the R&R package to displaced families through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for transparency. He had asked the Prime Minister to approve the revised cost estimates of Rs 55,548.87 crore as the Technical Advisory Committee had already approved the same. The Chief Minister had also raised several issues, including compensation for the revenue shortfall, NREGS and the sanctioning of additional medical schools. Speculation is rife that the issue of the YSR Congress party joining the NDA government could be on the agenda of their meeting, although party leaders have been silent on the matter. The YSRC has had a “very friendly” relationship with the BJP in the Union government since the former came to power in May 2019. Now that the NDA is said to be looking for new alliance partners after the departure of the party led by Nitish Kumar JD (U), it is speculated that the YSRCP could be offered places in the Union Cabinet. It may also suit the YSRCP’s game plan of ensuring that the BJP does not realign with the Telugu Desam party. If that happens, the political equations in the PA will change as the 2024 election approaches. Read also : Unfair to Generalize Welfare Programs as Freebies: YSRCP Files Affidavit with SC Home Minister Amit Shah meets Junior NTR in Hyderabad

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenewsminute.com/article/jagan-meet-pm-modi-aug-22-likely-discuss-polavaram-funds-and-other-issues-167051 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos