Police File Terrorism Charges Against Pakistani Imran Khan : NPR





Pakistani Imran Khan speaks during a joint press conference with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Rahmat Gul/AP .

Toggle legend Rahmat Gul/AP

Rahmat Gul/AP

ISLAMABAD Pakistani police have filed terrorism charges against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, authorities said on Monday, heightening political tensions in the country as he holds mass rallies to return to office.

The terrorism charges follow a speech Khan gave in Islamabad in which he pledged to prosecute police officers and a female judge and alleged that a close aide was tortured after his arrest.

Khan himself still appeared free and did not immediately respond to the police indictment filed against him. Pakistani opposition Tehreek-e-Insaf, Khan’s political party, posted online videos showing supporters surrounding his home to potentially prevent police from reaching him. Hundreds of people stayed there early Monday.

Khan came to power in 2018, promising to break the pattern of family rule in Pakistan. His opponents argue he was elected with the help of the mighty military, which has ruled the country for half of its 75-year history.

Seeking Khan’s ouster earlier this year, the opposition accused him of economic mismanagement as inflation soars and the value of the Pakistani rupee plummets. Parliament’s no-confidence vote in April capped months of political turmoil and a constitutional crisis that forced the Supreme Court to intervene. During this time, it seems that the army had also grown cold towards Khan.

Khan alleged without providing evidence that the Pakistani military had participated in a US plot to oust him. Washington, the Pakistani military and the government of Khan’s successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, have all denied this. Khan also held a series of mass rallies in an attempt to pressure Sharif’s government.

On Sunday, internet access advocacy group NetBlocks said the country’s internet services blocked access to YouTube after Khan broadcast a live speech on the platform despite a ban issued by the Authority. Pakistani Electronic Media Regulator.

Police arrested Khan’s political aide Shahbaz Gill earlier this month after he appeared on private ARY TV and urged soldiers and officers to refuse to obey “orders illegal” military leaders. Gill was charged with treason, which under Pakistani law carries the death penalty. ARY also remains off the air in Pakistan after the broadcast.

