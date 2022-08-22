Far-right organizations protest raid on Trump’s home outside Chelsea FBI office





The local protest was organized by Super Happy Fun America and Refounding Fathers Coalition. Members of a group called CORR and Super Happy Fun America gathered for a group photo as they demonstrated outside the FBI office in Chelsea on Sunday. The protesters had a long list of grievances against the FBI, including the Mar-a-Lago raid on former President Trump’s estate. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Two far-right organizations gathered outside the FBI office in Chelsea on Sunday to protest the FBI’s raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month.

The Boston Globe reported that about 40 people attended the protest, during which a trumpet player played patriotic songs such as “The Star Spangled Banner” and “America the Beautiful,” and protesters held signs with messages such as “No Trust” and “FBI is corrupt.”

The protest was organized by Super Happy Fun America, whose leaders have ties to white supremacist organizations and who most infamously helped organize the 2019 Boston Straight Pride Parade, as well as the Refounding Fathers Coalition.

Both groups are Massachusetts-based far-right organizations that espouse conspiracy theories and oppose COVID-19 containment measures.

“The office has gone rogue and is now a partisan police force, trampling our constitutional rights everywhere,” the groups said in a press release about the protest. “…The FBI must be disbanded following criminal prosecution of all Deep State abuses of power.”

The Globe reported that a handful of counter-protesters spoke to and filmed the protesters.

Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes told The Globe they were aware of the protest and were working with FBI officials to ensure peace was maintained during the protest.

“It was a peaceful protest with people coming together to exercise their First Amendment rights,” Kyes told The Globe.

Kristen Setera, spokeswoman for the local FBI office, told the Globe that the agency “respects the right of individuals to peacefully exercise” their right to protest.

Since the successful FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home for classified government documents, protests and threats of violence against the FBI have skyrocketed.

On August 11, a gunman attacked a Cincinnati FBI office and was shot by authorities.

In another example, Carl Paladino, a Republican candidate for Congress from New York, called for the death of Attorney General Merrick Garland for approving the FBI raid during an interview with Breitbart News. He later said he was “just being facetious”.

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security issued a bulletin warning of threats against FBI and other government officials following the raid, according to CBS News.

Besides the Straight Pride Parade, Super Happy Fun America and Refounding Fathers Coalition are known for their “Rise Against Tyranny Rally” on November 7, 2021, which they organized to protest COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates.

The protest turned violent after clashes between protesters and counter-protesters. Police arrested two people, and while no injuries were reported, Globe photos show the two groups spraying chemical irritants, as well as incidents of pushing, punching and hair-pulling.

