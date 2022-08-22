In line with President Jokowi’s measures, Governor Khofifah completes capital assistance for ultra micro-enterprise players – East Java Province Communication and Information Office





In line with President Jokowi’s measures, Governor Khofifah provides capital assistance to ultra-micro-enterprise players

Uploaded on: August 22, 2022 12:00:49 3 Jatim Newsroom – East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa assures East Java Province has measures in line with President Joko Widodo actively giving attention and capital assistance to small business players. On the sidelines of President Joko Widodo’s working visit with First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo to East Java from Sunday (21/8/2022) until today Monday August 22, 2022, Governor Khofifah said the provincial government of East Java is trying to complete it by distributing capital aid to ultra-micro enterprise players. As is known over the past two days, President Jokowi has visited a number of markets to distribute working capital support (BMK), direct cash support (BLT) and cooking oil. cooking for participants in the family of hope program. The target point for the distribution of President Jokowi’s program on Sunday (21/8) was at the Pucang Anom market. Governor Khofifah accompanied President Jokowi to hand over the BMK to street vendors (PKL) and other traders around the Pucang Anom market in Surabaya. Also accompanying President Jokowi in handing over Working Capital Assistance (BMK) and BLT cooking oil to 100 traders and handing over 100 Family Hope (PKH) program participants around the market area of Pucang Anom. “Of course, we would like to thank Mr. President Joko Widodo for paying attention in distributing aid from BMK, BLT and PKH to our small communities in East Java,” Governor Khofifah said. Governor Khofifah further stated that the provincial government of East Java is also doing the same in the form of capital distribution aid for ultra-micro enterprises worth 500,000 of East Java’s BUMDs and East Java, as well as cheap loans with 3% interest per annum by East Java MSME Bank with a maximum loan of Rp. million. “We provide capital assistance to ultra-micro enterprise players to help them access capital from East Java MSME Bank. Interest is low, only 3% per year while the maximum is only 10 million” , did he declare. He said that this program was deliberately initiated so that ultra-micro business actors such as shopkeepers, street vendors, greengrocers and others would not fall into the trap of borrowing money from lenders. Which would actually be detrimental. “This access to capital is not secure. In 2022, we have a budget of IDR 7.5 billion which we have prepared until the end of the year. Hopefully it can benefit ultra-micro enterprises at middle of online loan offers so easily accessible but risk very high interest rates,” he said. . President Jokowi’s working visit to East Java will also continue today in Kab. Gresik and Sidoarjo, among others, distributed land certificates, again handed over the BMK and BLT to Sidoarjo. “Let’s hope that all the President’s activities during his visit to East Java will be smooth and successful, and bring great benefits to all people in East Java,” Governor Khofifah concluded. (red) #Khofifah Indar Parawansa #Governor of East Java #president jokowi

