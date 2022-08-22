Modis lucky to be prime minister in regional party transition era; will it last long?

Elimination of voices like Nitin Gadkari and failure to induct rivals like Yogi Adityanath into the BJP Parliamentary Council indicate Modis’ desire to be supreme leader; but we have to see how long the supremacy lasts given that the BJP is a cadre-based party

The recently reconstituted BJP Parliamentary Council clearly bears the stamp of Narendra Modi. Many observers have noted in the ousting of Nitin Gadkari, an RSS favorite and sometimes contrarian minister, and the non-inclusion of Yogi Adityanath, an assertion by the prime minister that the party is his to to manage.

Does this mark the dominance of a single leader in the BJP, not just in the present, but also for the future? It is too early to tell ; but the BJP’s past has seen tussles between leaders rising through the ranks. This always led to clique formations within but, rather paradoxically, also ensured a new leadership of the party over the decades.

During LK Advani’s heyday, the need to project a face acceptable to allies made Atal Behari Vajpayee the face of parties. Vajpayee then led the party as its most acceptable leader. Vajpayee tried to stop Narendra Modi in his tracks after 2002 but failed, largely because Advani backed Modi.

Once Advani failed to lead his party to a victory in 2009, Modi rose within a few years to become Prime Minister in 2014. Advanis’ innings came to an end. Modi brought Amit Shah to Delhi to be second in command. Yet this Modi dream run saw an unspoken challenge with the rise of Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh. Adityanath has had his pound of flesh for the past year but Modi has so far assured that he will not make it to the party’s highest decision-making body.

These standoffs make the BJP leadership something akin to the corporate world: companies fight, some perish and some become key players. This set the BJP apart from its rivals, mostly individual or dynasty centered parties, in the center and in the states.

The only cadre-based parties outside the BJP are the communist parties, and they are no longer electorally relevant, except in Kerala, where the BJP itself is irrelevant.

The question of leadership is centrally linked to party structures. Most regional parties either opposed or broke up the Congress, a phenomenon that has persisted and grown since 1967, when the all-India hegemony of the Congress was first challenged.

There were leaders who rose from the 1970s through the 1990s as strong regional opponents of Congress. They also evoked either regional pride vis-à-vis the Center or caste affirmation. This is what finally created a multi-party democracy in India in the 1990s. There were now two national parties, the Congress and the BJP, and a host of regional parties.

Organization rather than the success mantra of family BJPs

However, something ironic has happened over the past few decades, the significance of which is all too apparent now in hindsight. The BJP was gradually emerging as the only competitor with the potential to gain access to a large pool of leaders, because its basic principle was organization, not family.

The Congress had become dynastic, celebrating the Nehru-Gandhi family above all else. Regional parties were either person-centred, be it BSP, AIADMK or TMC, or family-centred, such as SP, RJD, NCP, Shiv Sena, INLD or RLD.

These parties have a structural problem. They are trained by a charismatic leader and come to believe that the personality of the leader is their capital. They don’t try to think like a collective of political workers attached to a single worldview. In some cases the charismatic leader remained a magnetic but atomistic figure and in others the leader’s son or daughter succeeded him. The political legacy gives the leader an electoral advantage for a period of time, which makes party workers celebrate the first party family to win elections.

However, this short term formula is dangerous in the long term. For while a cadre-based party has thousands or even hundreds of thousands of workers from whom a leader may emerge every few decades, even if after an internal tussle the pool of leadership talent from a family-based party is limited to three or four people at a time, sometimes even one. Pedigree may not make clever. He may not offer a keen political sense or the art of political communication with the masses.

Modis lucky with his timing

Modi is prime minister at a rare time, an advantage that Vajpayee does not enjoy. The charismatic founders of each regional party are dead or too old. Modi stands at the time of transition in the leaderships of most parties. And, in many cases, the transition is not smooth, giving the BJP a chance to replace regional parties.

Tejashwi Yadav is still trying to succeed Lalu Prasad in terms of appeal. Akhilesh Yadav is still no match for the now too old Mulayam Singh Yadav. Jayant Chaudhary is no match for his grandfather Chaudhary Charan Singh. Who after Sharad Pawar? is a question facing the NCP. There is no evidence that Ajit Pawar or Supriya Sule matches his stature.

The structural flaw became evident in the case of Uddhav Thackeray. He was not a shrewd organizer like his father Bal Thackeray, and could not keep his flock together. The Sena split vertically and lost power. Eknath Shinde, with the support of the BJP, could suddenly jeopardize the political career of the Thackeray family.

Chirag Paswan also found running a party a very difficult task and could not keep his flock together when his father and LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan was no more. Chirags’ uncle Pashupati Nath Paras split the LJP. The shrewd political savvy of Ram Vilas Paswan died with him.

Naveen Patnaik is the only dynast to carry on the legacy of his father Biju Patnaiks. But he too is old now. Who after Naveen? remains a valid question in Odisha. With the elevation of Odisha-born Draupadi Murmu to the presidency of India, the BJP is already planning to replace the BJD after the end of the Naveen era in the state.

How long will the one man show last?

Aside from family parties, there have been parties centered on the individual. The BSP declined sharply after Mayawati lost contact. After Jayalalithaa’s death, the AIADMK split up. This has put the DMK in a position of advantage for the time being, as we don’t know if the official AIADMK can challenge MK Stalin, son of the late M Karunanidhi, anytime soon.

As fate would have it, most of these difficult transitions are happening at a time when the BJP under Modi is in expansion mode. And those difficult transitions may indeed have helped him expand and deepen his reach.

The BJP is currently associated with one man, Narendra Modi. But his story shows that party structure never lends itself easily to one man over the long term. Only time will tell if this will change in the future, but Modi is certainly sparing no effort in this regard.

(The author is a columnist and media educator. Opinions expressed are personal.)