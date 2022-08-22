Will the restoration of diplomatic relations between Turkey and Israel last?

NICOSIA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Israeli acting Prime Minister Yair Lapid agreed last Wednesday by telephone to restore diplomatic relations between the two countries, suspended since 2016, and to reinstate their ambassadors.

The big question is whether this time normal relations between the two countries will last long and whether Erdogan will refrain from making insulting statements against the Israeli government in one of the frequent conflicts between Israelis and Palestinians.

In a statement, Yair Lapid described the restoration of relations with Turkey as “an important asset for the stability of the region which is of great economic importance for Israeli citizens”, while Israeli President Isaac Herzog described the renewal of diplomatic relations with Turkey as “an important development.”

Full normalization of relations could put an end to 12 years of tension between Ankara and Tel Aviv and Turkish-Israeli relations could become friendly again, as they were before Erdogan decided in 2010 to project himself as an ardent defender Palestinian and Arab rights. cause.

It should be noted, however, that Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, in statements announcing the restoration of relations between the two countries, tried to reassure the Palestinians that Turkey would continue to “defend the rights of Palestine, Jerusalem and Gaza, “stressing that messages from Ankara would be transmitted directly to Tel Aviv at the level of ambassadors”.

According to several press reports, the restoration of diplomatic relations became possible after the Turkish government expelled officials and members of the Hamas Islamic Resistance Movement which rules Gaza and told them that they would not be allowed to conduct military activities on Turkish soil.

On May 31, 2010, nine Turkish activists were killed and many others injured by Israeli troops on the Mavi Marmara ship, which was part of a six-ship “Freedom Flotilla” convoy carrying 10 tons of aid and more than 650 activists from 37 nations.

The flotilla attempted to break through Israel’s blockade of Gaza. The Israeli raid took place in the international waters of the Mediterranean, about 130 km from the coast of Israel. Erdogan, who was Turkey’s prime minister at the time, called the raid “state terrorism” and called on Israel to be punished for its “bloody massacre”.

Turkey withdrew its ambassador from Tel Aviv and expelled Israel’s ambassador to Ankara. Erdogan, who later became Turkey’s president, repeatedly made offensive statements against Israel, saying for example after an Israeli operation in Gaza that “Israel keeps Hitler’s spirit alive”.

In December 2029, Erdogan accused the State of Israel of “openly executing and ruthlessly murdering innocent daughters, fathers, mothers, elderly, children and youth on the streets of Palestine.”

In March 2013, upon the intervention of US President Barack Obama, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu phoned Erdogan and apologized “for all errors that resulted in death” and agreed to compensate the victims. The two countries agreed to normalize relations in June 2016.

Relations between the two countries slowly improved but broke down again in 2018, after the United States recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moved its embassy to Jerusalem. Ankara, angered by the embassy move and the death of 60 Palestinians and the injury of 1,200 others in clashes that erupted in May 2018, expelled Israel’s ambassador, prompting Israel to return the favor.

Erdogan accused Israel of committing “genocide” and behaving like a “terrorist state”. In response, Benjamin Netanyahu described Erdogan as one of Hamas’ biggest supporters and added that he cannot preach morality to Israel. Erdogan called Israel “an apartheid state that has occupied the lands of a defenseless people for more than 60 years” and added that “Netanyahu had Palestinian blood on his hands and should not cover up his crimes by attacking Turkey”.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries remained frozen, but as the economic situation in Turkey continued to deteriorate, Erdogan changed his foreign policy and, instead of openly challenging his neighbors and other countries, decided to repair its relations with former adversaries. Thus, he tried to improve his relations with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Israel. In a sign of the thaw in relations between Israel and Turkey, Israeli President Isaac Herzog made a state visit to Turkey on March 9 and 10, at the invitation of President Erdogan.

Three months later, the two countries worked together to thwart planned attacks by Iran against Israeli tourists in Turkey, in revenge for a series of strikes by Israel against Iranian targets. Later, Ankara restricted Hamas activities in Turkey, allowing only political activities. The Israeli government, however, demands the closure of the office of Hamas, which it sees as a hub for directing terrorist attacks against Israel.

Israel’s Chargé d’Affaires in Ankara, Irit Lillian, in an interview with The Times of Israel, speaking about the normalization of relations between the two countries, said: “From the beginning it was clear that we were building a process in which we agree to disagree. We know we’re not going to have a perfect marriage. Lilian added that both parties are creating a “deconfliction mechanism” that will help them through almost inevitable disagreements.

“We want to do everything possible to build a structure that can withstand political earthquakes in the future,” she added. What worries Israeli politicians is whether President Erdogan will change his mind in the coming months on Turkey’s relationship with Israel.

They fear that in a new clash between the Palestinians and the Israeli army, Erdogan will again accuse Israel of murdering innocent children and that despite the exchange of ambassadors, relations between the two countries will again freeze. .

On August 8, although the process of restoring diplomatic relations is well under way, Erdogan addressing foreign ambassadors said: “There is no excuse for killing children, swaddled babies. Turkey stands with the Palestinian people and their brothers in Gaza.