Mask of the left slips over Trump’s cheeky bias





Sam Harris deserves our gratitude. With dazzling honesty, the liberal atheist public intellectual from LA said aloud what we all knew but his ilk had muddled for the past two years: once you decide that Donald Trump is the second coming of Adolf Hitler, so everything is legitimate to stop him and, yes, everything illegitimate was done to stop him in 2020, and it was justified.

Now that the Orange Hitler is lining up for a second tilt at the presidency, it’s OK to suspend democracy again to stop him.

This mass delusion from the left that the former guy is an existential threat to democracy and a moral emergency, as Harris described on the UK podcast Triggernometery last week, has metastasized under a distressed president. a bad case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

He has taken the next step, that of stigmatizing and dehumanizing Trump supporters, which finds echoes in some of the darkest periods of 20th century history. The dozens of Trump supporters held in a DC prison without trial for months or even years for the Jan. 6 offences, many of which are non-violent, would be immediately recognized as political prisoners by Amnesty International if held in a countries like Russia.

As co-host of the podcasts, 39-year-old Russian-born Konstantin Kisin quietly steps in halfway through Harris’s eloquent torrent: If You Destroy Democracy In The Process Of Protecting Democracy. . . Then what ?

freedom to repress

Let’s rewind, to the start of the conversation, when Harris defends silencing conservative views on Twitter and amplifying lies in the digital public square he squats on, saying, no, it’s a private company and Trump is so maliciously selfish that he should have been kicked off the social media platform a year before the 2020 election.

The story and contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop were first reported by The Post in October 2020.

The fun begins when Harris attempts to justify Twitter’s removal of The Posts Hunter Biden laptop scoop in October 2020 under the guise of Russian disinformation.

It was fitting for Twitter and the heads of Big Tech and the heads of journalism organizations to feel they were in the presence of something like a once-in-a-lifetime moral emergency, Harris said.

here is a guy [Trump] who is capable of anything; It’s not ideological, it’s a black hole of selfishness, we don’t know what he’s going to do and we can’t afford to have four more years with this guy.

So what should the well-meaning people who have a lot of power in these different ways do – you run the New York Times, you run CNN, you run Twitter, what should they conspire to do?

At the 11th hour, when who knows how this election will go, who knows what last-minute misinformation capacity is to tip the scales, so what about the Hunter Biden laptop story when we already know [that FBI director James Comeys last-minute intervention over Hillary Clintons emails in 2016] was the fatal blow to his candidacy. It was a completely analogous situation. . . were going to open this laptop from hell and this news cycle would be just a nuke of an October surprise and was going to be four years older than Trump if we gave it a fair hearing.

The astonished hosts push back: But you can’t do that, Sam, surely. You have to . . . to be fair.

Gray Lady knows best

Harris doubles: I understand how corrosive it is for an institution like The New York Times to exhibit obvious bias, inconsistency and dishonesty. . . The way I would put it is, Look, I don’t care what’s in Hunter Bidens’ laptop.

At that point, Hunter Biden literally could have had dead children in his basement. I wouldn’t have cared. . . Whatever the extent of Joe Bidens’ corruption, if we . . . understand that he receives bribes from Hunter Bidens offers in Ukraine or. . . China is infinitesimal compared to the corruption in which Trump is involved.

Trump University is ‘worse than anything in Hunter Bidens’ laptop,’ says Harris.AP/Mark Humphrey

It’s like a firefly in the sun. It doesn’t even compare to Trump University. Trump University as a story is worse than anything in Hunter Bidens’ laptop.

Trump University was an ill-fated scam started by Trump a decade before he ran for office and for which he paid $25 million in legal settlements. It’s nothing to be proud of, but if Harris wants to get into a bribe contest, that pales in comparison to a president potentially compromised by millions of dollars in payments from China to the Biden family, like documented on the laptop and elsewhere.

With liberal elitists, it’s a case of: I know Trump is existentially evil. I can’t explain exactly how I know. It’s an atmosphere. Trust me. Anyway, who wants to be associated with the hobbits who support him? Ewww.

Antipathy toward Trump among the elites is more visceral class revulsion and fear of contagion than his morality or politics.

Harris continues confidently: This doesn’t respond to people who say it’s still completely unfair that they didn’t look at the laptop in a timely manner and shut down the New York Post’s Twitter account; it’s a left-wing plot to deny Donald Trump the presidency. Absolutely it was, absolutely. But I think it was justified.

At this point, the hosts protest. You say you’re content with a left-wing plot to prevent someone from being democratically elected president?

Any corruption that President Joe Biden is a part of is “infinitesimal compared to the corruption that we know Trump is involved in,” said Harris.AP/Susan Walsh

Harris tries to divert the conversation to a debate over what defines conspiracy, but his hosts nimbly bring it back to put the final nail in the coffin of liberal pretentiousness about the lengths they have gone and will continue to go for prevent democracy from delivering Trump the presidency once again.

If people get together and talk about what we need to do about this phenomenon, if there was an asteroid hurtling towards earth and we got together in a room with all our friends and had a conversation about what we could do to divert its course, is that a conspiracy. . . We have a huge problem; we have an existential threat.

Down a dark road

Harris has a knack for accurately describing a reality he perceives through his own biases as if he had none. You must credit its deductible.

In that conversation, he nailed the warped noblesse oblige of our modern liberal aristocracy, who believe they are intellectually and morally superior to other Americans, and must protect them from their own unwise choices, such as voting for Donald Trump, or driving from real cars, or eating fast food.

Having absorbed the arrogant European criticism of America, they denounce their fellow citizens to prove their own virtue. Every time they denounce Trump and his supporters as subhuman threats to democracy, they demonstrate that they are a refined species of Americans unfortunately forced to inhabit this vast country with a group of white supremacists and domestic terrorists. infants with bad teeth and dangerous ideas.

The left-wing propaganda media amplifies and distorts this attitude in hateful ways. Watch MSNBC for a day with its increasingly extreme vilifications of Trump and his supporters, and you can’t help but remember the radio station in Rwanda that routinely denounced the Tutsi minority as cockroaches in the prelude to the 1994 genocide.

History tells us where dehumanization always ends.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2022/08/21/the-lefts-mask-slips-on-brazen-trump-bias/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

