My friend: PM Modi wishes Japanese PM a speedy recovery from Covid-19 | Latest India News





Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida a speedy recovery from Covid-19. Kishida had developed a cough and mild fever on Saturday evening and tested positive in a PCR test, according to a statement from the Japanese cabinet. I wish my friend Prime Minister Fumio Kishida a speedy recovery from COVID-19. @JPN_PMO @kishida230, Modi tweeted. The Japanese prime minister is resting at his official residence, Japanese local media outlet Kyodo News quoted the office as reporting. The 65-year-old Japanese leader was due to return to duty on Monday after taking about a week’s summer vacation with his family. Read also : Japan plans to deploy long-range missiles to counter China: report According to reports, Kishida will continue with his duties, but his planned trip to Tunisia next weekend will be cancelled. Japan has seen a sharp rise in daily coronavirus infections. On Sunday, Tokyo alone reported 24,780 Covid cases. Read also : Tropical Storm Meari hits Japan, thousands affected | 10 dots On Saturday, Japan reported 253,265 more coronavirus cases – marking the third consecutive day of more than 250,000 infections. Of these, Tokyo alone has reported 25,277 cases, while Osaka has recorded 23,098 infections. A record number of cases have been confirmed in Miyagi, Yamagata, Tottori, Okayama and Tokushima prefectures. The country’s capital, Tokyo, also recorded 23 deaths on Saturday, while Osaka recorded 28 fatalities. Successfully subscribed to the newsletter Close story Trending topics to follow

