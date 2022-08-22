Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan charged under anti-terror law | Imran Khan





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been charged under the Anti-Terrorism Act on charges of threatening police and a magistrate, after a fiery speech to his supporters over the weekend.

Khan lost power in a vote of no confidence in April. He has staged popular protests against the government, heightening political tensions in the country as he seeks to return to office.

Khan himself still appeared free and did not immediately respond to the police indictment filed against him. Pakistani opposition Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Khans’ political party, posted online videos showing supporters surrounding his home to possibly prevent police from reaching him. Hundreds of people stayed there early Monday.

The terrorism charges follow a speech Khan gave in Islamabad on Saturday, in which he pledged to prosecute police officers and a female judge and alleged that a close aide was tortured after his arrest.

Under the Pakistani legal system, the police file what is known as a first information report on the charges against an accused with an investigative judge, which allows the investigation to progress. Generally, the police arrest and question the accused.

The report against Khan includes testimony from Magistrate Judge Ali Javed, who described being at the Islamabad rally and hearing Khan criticize the Inspector General of Pakistani Police and another judge.

Khan reportedly went on to say: Get ready too, we will also take action against you. You should all be ashamed.

Reuters could not immediately reach Khan for comment.

Khan could face several years in prison on the new charges, which accuse him of threatening police officers and the judge. However, he was not detained on other less serious charges brought against him during his recent campaign against the government.

Pakistan’s media watchdog banned television stations from airing Khan’s speeches live late Saturday night after the rally in Islamabad.

Khan’s speeches were detrimental to the maintenance of public order and likely to disturb public peace and tranquility, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) said in a statement on Saturday.

He accused Khan of continually … making baseless allegations and spreading hate speech through his provocative statements against state institutions.

He banned the live broadcast of his speeches by news channels, with immediate effect, but made an exception for recorded speeches.

Pakistan’s government, police and its powerful military were among the targets of Khan’s remarks.

After his ouster in April, Khan alleged without providing evidence that the military had participated in a US plot to oust him. Washington, the Pakistani military and the government of Khan’s successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, have all denied this.

Shortly after TV was banned on Saturdays, the Khans Day pledged to be broadcast live on more than 500 YouTube and Facebook channels.

However, many Pakistani social media users reported problems accessing YouTube on Sunday as Khan was about to address a rally in the garrison town of Rawalpindi.

In those comments, Khan said he was being censured for not accepting the current coalition government, which ousted him from power earlier this year.

Reuters, Associated Press and Agence France-Presse contributed to this report

