MPs say Boris Johnson ‘prosecution’ will harm democracy and liken Partygate probe to US impeachment

Yesterday, senior Tory MPs rallied around Boris Johnson amid growing fears that his US-style impeachment would have a chilling effect on Parliament.

The Prime Minister is being investigated by the Privileges Committee over allegations he misled the House of Commons over lockdown rallies in Downing Street.

A dossier of legal opinions, revealed by the Mail on Sunday, showed that opinions written by allies of Mr Johnson warned that the commissions’ inquiries would serve to set a dangerous precedent.

Senior Tory MPs have rallied around Boris Johnson amid growing concern that his US-style impeachment could have a chilling effect on Parliament

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries says ‘impeachment’ is ‘a nightmare’ and ‘will reduce transparency and openness in Parliament’

The seven committee MPs have already sparked anger by moving the goalposts by deciding that Mr Johnson will be held in contempt even though he misled MPs by mistake.

Senior Tories yesterday told the Daily Mail they fear the inquiry could lead to ministers being paralyzed, who would feel unable to speak for fear of being scorned, or might not want to take the job at all.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said: This is all a nightmare. This American-style impeachment erodes faith in our democracy and will reduce transparency and openness in Parliament.

Ministers will now have to be very, very careful about what they say to the dispatch box and how they say it. It will absolutely have a chilling effect.

Ms Dorries said she was concerned about the Tories’ position in the upcoming election ‘given what happened with this kangaroo court’

The biggest problem with that will be in the next election. Any Tory MP who thinks the party would win a general election, given what happened with that kangaroo court, is either naive or kidding themselves.

This is why Labor is so keen for this to happen. The public will not forgive us.

A senior Tory MP said: I’m afraid the committee has lost the plot in trying to get something out of Boris.

I am desperate for Bernard Jenkin and the other conservatives on this committee, they have been unable to understand what this is really about.

Another Johnson ally said: If you can be looked down upon even if you make a statement that was innocently made and then clarify and retract then who the hell wants to be a minister?

Ministers very frequently make statements that need to be clarified, they don’t do it out of bad intentions, it’s a mistake.

This is going to be a very worrying situation, every time you say something that is not entirely accurate, you may be looked down upon. A third said: This is completely new and extremely crippling.

Former interim Labor leader Harriet Harman, who chairs the privileges committee investigating Mr Johnson

The Privileges Committee is an obscure group that generally investigates matters relating to the privileges enjoyed by MPs.

MPs voted unanimously for him to investigate in April, on the understanding that Mr Johnson would only be found guilty if he knowingly misled the House of Commons when he told Parliament that no rule of Covid had been breached.

He was given a fixed penalty notice by the Met Police at a birthday party in the Cabinet Room in June 2020.

A total of 125 fines were issued against 83 people, making Downing Street the most fined address in Britain.

If he is found in contempt and suspended for ten days or more, there will be a petition for recall and he could face a by-election in his marginal west London seat.

The committee said it had taken advice from a judge in the Court of Appeal and the Clerk of the Journals, who is responsible for keeping records and proceeding in Parliament.

A spokesperson for the Committee added: No rules have been changed. The Committee has published its opinions for the sake of transparency.

He requested a visit to Downing Street to see the site of the parties, in what a Johnson ally likened to a jury investigating a crime scene.

He asked for email invitations, No10 entry logs and diaries from Mr Johnson, resignation emails and WhatsApp messages, as well as photographic evidence.

Its chair Harriet Harman, a former Labor caretaker leader, was asked to recuse herself after writing on Twitter that Mr Johnson and Rishi Sunak had admitted to misleading the House of Commons.

The Prime Minister’s legal opinion, revealed in the Mail on Sunday, concluded: In a nutshell, it would be a one-off show trial centered primarily on a fixed penalty notice for having a birthday cake on the table in the room of the Cabinet, which has never even been taken out of its box.