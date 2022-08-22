Modi government issued LOC against Manish Sisodia, news shared with media: AAP

AAP hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, saying his government had issued a surveillance circular (LOC) against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and shared the news with the media, even as the Central Bureau of investigation (CBI) clarified that it has not done so “for now”.

Addressing a press conference, Aam Aadmi Party Chief Spokesman Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the BJP-run center shared with the media the news of the issuance of an LOC as the CBI n found nothing incriminating against Sisodia during his 3 p.m. raid on his residence and 30 other locations.

The CBI has not issued a watchdog circular “at this time” against any defendants, including Sisodia, in the excise policy scam case, officials said Sunday.

They said the document review process was continuing and notices were being sent to suspects for questioning.

“Narendra Modi government started the day by issuing a watchdog circular against Manish Sisodia and sharing the news with all newspapers and TV stations. This is a very serious matter,” he said.

“Sisodia is not the kind of person who will run away. He is the man who will stand firm and fight. Prime Minister, wherever you call, he is ready to come. Or, you say where you want to meet him. And if you want to come, you are welcome at AB 17 (Sisodia Residence) in Delhi,” he added.

Ridiculously ridiculing the prime minister over the issue, the AAP spokesman alleged that the Modi government had ‘sinked to such a low level’ to target Sisodia because his Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has nothing found incriminating against him during Friday’s raids.

“At a time when the Prime Minister should have been battling rising prices and unemployment, he is battling with state governments,” he charged, adding “The whole world is watching and laughing at the Prime Minister’s office. minister, wondering what is going on in this country.”

The AAP spokesperson accused BJP leaders of setting up a “pre-scripted” program to tarnish the image of Arvind Kejriwal’s government rising on the back of false allegations against his ministers.

“BJP spokespersons and leaders are openly threatening us in the televised debates to put us behind bars, to send the CBI to our house,” he alleged.

“We have never seen such pettiness in the past. We have seen the UPA regime run by Congress. But even under Congress rule, none of the ministers had the courage to pass such threats,” he added.

During the press conference, Bharadwaj questioned the credibility of the CBI and released old video footage of Prime Minister Modi in which he was heard accusing the former UPA government of using the CBI against his minister in Gujarat while he was chief minister of the state.

“He (Modi) says in the video that the political use of the CBI must stop. He is warning the CBI that the country is going to teach him a lesson,” the AAP chief said, adding “I want to know from Prime minister what is the CBI doing today?”