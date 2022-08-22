The diplomacy of the Turkish president makes Turkey essential on the international scene: Le Figaro

ANKARA

While Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s diplomatic efforts to resolve the crises are intensifying, the recent successes of Turkish diplomacy are being publicized in France.

The French daily Le Figaro, in an article on how Erdogan’s diplomacy propelled Turkey to an essential place on the international scene, said: “This real diplomatic success reveals a very active Turkish foreign policy, and above all more appeased, which has the sixth largest network of embassies in the world.”

Erdogan positions Turkey as a “central platform between the West and Russia, especially in gas matters”, because it does not impose any of the economic sanctions imposed by Ukraine’s allies, he added. .

Referring to Türkiye’s role in solving problems that arose due to the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war, he said: “The conflict in Ukraine has highlighted the repositioning of Turkish foreign policy praised to the East, to the West and in the Arab world”.

He also noted: “Today Erdogan presents himself as a peacemaker and a person who establishes dialogue with everyone.”

“Turkey allows the resumption of grain exports”

The deal on resuming Ukrainian grain exports was Turkey’s success, the article notes.

The article also drew attention to Erdogan as an outstanding leader who shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Turkey, the UN, Russia and Ukraine last month signed an agreement to resume grain exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports, halted due to the Russian-Ukrainian war, which is now at its climax. sixth month.

A joint coordination center, with officials from the three countries and the UN, has been set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

“Türkiye has become a virtuoso of multipolarity”

Former French Ambassador Jean de Gliniasty, a senior researcher at the IRIS think tank, also said that Turkey, in addition to being part of the Western bloc, is also diversifying its alliances. The Turkish government is in constant dialogue, even in cases contrary to its own interests.

“He achieved dominance thanks to a balance of power that he realizes. It is now necessary and welcomed by all. Turkey has become a virtuoso of multipolarity,” Gliniasty said.

Dorothée Schmid, expert on the Mediterranean and Turkey at the French Institute of International Relations, declared: “This new policy is based on an impressive economic, military and diplomatic repositioning, better able to assume its responsibilities than by the past, and ready to play a less adventurous role as mediator and peacemaker. »

Also, Igor Delanoe, the deputy director of the Observo of the Franco-Russian Analysis Center, noted that Erdogan has the ability to deal with sensitive issues separately, unlike the Europeans who rely entirely on the Ukrainian crisis in their relations with Putin on the Ukrainian file.

Addressing Turkey’s normalization efforts with its neighbors and countries in the region, he said “Turkey’s total normalization diplomacy has paid off.”

With Erdogan’s initiative regarding the normalization process of Turkey and Armenia, he added that the two countries, whose mutual borders have been closed for almost 30 years, have taken steps towards normalization in recent years. month.

“The embargo on Turkish products on the Armenian side has been lifted and special envoys have been appointed for a new dialogue,” he stressed.

Calling Turkey’s normalization efforts with Arab countries a success, he said Turkey has become an indispensable and often negotiable country when it comes to Iran, Libya, Syria or Turkey. ‘Ukraine.

