Trump news today: Jared Kushner says the ex-president would have stopped the January 6 riots if he had known ahead of time





Liz Cheney says it would be very difficult to support Ted Cruz or Josh Hawley

Jared Kushner said Donald Trump would have tried to stop the Jan. 6 Capitol riots if he had known in advance, calling the attack on the building unexpected.

In his new memoir Breaking History, Mr. Kushner wrote: What is clear to me is that no one in the White House expected violence that day. I am convinced that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated the violence, they would have prevented it from happening.

Mr Trump yesterday lashed out at the Democratic Party over the politically motivated FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, saying it was because they feared him most as a candidate in the 2024 election.

The former president also seized on the media attention given to Wyoming GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, his current foe and vice chair of the Jan. 6 committee, after his primary loss.

Next week, Judge Bruce Reinhart will decide whether the affidavit that led to the search warrant can be released in a redacted form, as requested by the media. Mr. Trump’s legal team did nothing to push for his release.

Look no further than the fate of Liz Cheney for an illustration of the lasting political effects of the US Capitol riot on January 6, 2021 and Donald Trump’s false assertions about the legitimacy of the 2020 election, which l preceded. .

As Republicans who embraced former presidents’ false claims about stealing the 2020 election head into midterms, Chris Stevenson asks what that means for the contest in 2024.

Read the full story here:

Donald Trump, his supporters and the race to protect the outcome of the 2024 election

As Republicans who embraced former presidents’ false claims about stealing the 2020 election head into midterms, Chris Stevenson asks what that means for the contest in 2024

Arpan RaiAugust 22, 2022 07:29

1661148000Breathe for Biden after big summer wins

President Joe Biden and his allies hope recent big wins on climate, health care and more will at least temporarily reduce questions among top Democrats about whether he will run for re-election.

That optimism could be short-lived, at risk if and when former President Donald Trump announces another White House campaign. But for now, the Will he or wont he Washington board game seems to be on hold.

Respite for Biden: Big summer wins allay 2024 doubts

President Joe Biden insists on his intention to seek re-election in 2024

Oliver O’Connell22 August 2022 07:00

1661147003ICYMI: Jared Kushner addresses FBI raid, says Trump is driving his haters so crazy

Jared Kushner said the FBI raid on his father-in-law Mar-a-Lago’s estate is another example of the president’s former enemies persecuting him.

President Trump is a fighter, he always has been a fighter, Mr. Kushner told Fox News host Mark Levin on Saturday in his first public comments on the Aug. 8 search of Mr. Trump’s Florida home. .

In the way he drives his enemies so crazy, they always chase him and make mistakes trying to catch him. That’s basically what happened here.

Read the full story here:

Jared Kushner addresses FBI raid on Trump’s home amid speculation he might be a mole

About how he drives his enemies so mad they always chase him and make mistakes trying to get him, says president’s son-in-law

Arpan Rai22 August 2022 06:43

1661144443Kushner says Trump would have stopped the violence on Jan. 6 if he had known about the riot in advance

Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner says the former president would have tried to stop the violence at the US Capitol had he known in advance, calling the historic attack on the prestigious building unexpected .

In his new memoir Breaking History, Mr. Kushner wrote: What is clear to me is that no one in the White House expected violence that day. I am convinced that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated the violence, they would have prevented it from happening, reported the Washington Times.

After more than six hundred peaceful Trump rallies, these rioters have given Trump critics the fodder they’ve wanted for more than five years, Kushner said.

He added: The claim was as false as the narrative that the violent Antifa rioters who desecrated American cities that summer were representative of the millions of peaceful protesters who had marched for equality under the law.

Arpan Rai22 August 2022 06:00

1661142600Trump says FBI agents like him as he plans to challenge scope of Mar-a-Lago warrant

Donald Trump has claimed FBI rank and file agents love him after he spent days verbally attacking the agency during the Mar-a-Lago raid.

Mr Trump’s comments on Truth Social came as his new lead counsel, Jim Trusty, promised to swing as he prepares to file a new legal challenge against the scope of the Department of Justice’s search warrant. Justice.

Mr. Trump led a chorus of Republican criticism of the FBI during the August 8 raid of his private club in Palm Beach, Florida, for classified documents he took with him when he left office.

Trump says FBI agents love him as he challenges Mar-a-Lago search warrant

The former president says top FBI agents were furious over the search of his Mar-a-Lago property

Oliver O’Connell22 August 2022 05:30

1661140847Trump-backed Dr. Oz underwater with his own constituents in new Fox News Pennsylvania poll

There’s more bad news for Donald Trump-endorsed GOP Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, Dr. Mehmet Oz.

According to a new Fox News poll, Dr. Oz trails his Democratic opponent, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, by a significant margin.

What is unique about this poll, however, is the deficit the Republican nominee faces, even among his own supporters. Numerous other polls also showed the same ballot for Mr. Trump’s elected officials.

The famed TV doctor once faced questions about his bona fide Yinzer before posting an embarrassing video last weekend filmed in a grocery story in which he tried to point out the painful toll of inflation, only succeeding in attracting ridicule with his mispronunciation of the names of the markets and apparent misunderstanding of the task of shopping.

Dr Oz underwater with his own constituents in new Pennsylvania Fox News poll

Trump-backed candidate faces credibility issues

Arpan Rai22 August 2022 05:00

1661139037Revealing Mar-a-Lago affidavit could put witnesses at risk of being intimidated by Trump, warns Adam Schiff

Congressman Adam Schiff has warned that a potential decision by a judge to unseal an affidavit detailing the evidence that led to the FBI’s execution of a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago could jeopardize the DoJ investigation.

The move could potentially lead to witness intimidation by former President Donald Trump, something his panel has repeatedly warned publicly about in regards to their own witnesses, the California Democrat and Jan. 6 committee member speculated in speaking with CNN Jake Tapper on State of the Union.

Mr. Schiff said: you could learn a lot [from the sealed affidavit] and that’s just the problem for the Department of Justice.

I think their concern is probably very legitimate…we’ve seen the president retaliate against anyone he sees as a whistleblower, accuse them of treason, he said.

John Bowden has the full report here:

Revealing Mar-a-Lago affidavit could put witnesses at risk, warns Adam Schiff

January 6 committee member warns judges’ decision could jeopardize DoJ investigation

Arpan Rai22 August 2022 04:30

1661137218Ted Cruz says FBI raid on Trump home was a Jan. 6 deep-sea fishing expedition

Ted Cruz claimed the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago was a fishing expedition for incriminating documents related to the US Capitol riots.

Without providing any evidence, Mr. Cruz claimed that the Aug. 8 raid on Donald Trump’s Florida residence was part of a secret Justice Department plan to gather evidence about the Jan. 6 uprising.

What’s really distressing now looking at the warrant and what they were looking for was a fishing expedition, Mr. Cruz said on his Verdict podcast with Ted Cruz.

Ted Cruz says the FBI raid on Trump’s house was a secret fishing expedition

I think it had nothing to do with classified documents, it was January 6

Oliver O’Connell22 August 2022 04:00

1661133618Cheney says Jan 6 committee still wants to hear from Pence in person

Rep. Liz Cheney, deputy chair of the Jan. 6 House Select Committee, said the panel still wanted to hear directly from former Vice President Mike Pence.

Look, he played a critical role on January 6. Had he succumbed to the pressure Donald Trump was exerting on him, we would have had a much worse constitutional crisis, she told Jonathan Karl, chief Washington correspondent for ABC News.

Liz Cheney says Jan 6 committee still wants to hear from Mike Pence in person

Former VP reportedly considering invitation to appear while talks continue with attorney

Oliver O’Connell22 August 2022 03:00

1661130018Court says DOJ memo on protecting Trump from lawsuits over Mueller probe to be released

The Justice Department has been ordered to release a secret memo discussing whether Donald Trump obstructed Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

A federal appeals court ruling found that former attorney general Bill Barr improperly withheld parts of the March 2019 memo he said he relied on in determining whether Mr. Trump should do so. the subject of prosecution.

The memo has been at the center of a legal battle for more than a year after the advocacy group Citizens for Accountability and Ethics in Washington (CREW) fought for its release as part of a lawsuit for public records.

Justice Department memo on protecting Trump from lawsuits must be released, court rules

Ex-AG Bill Barr has been accused of misleading the public and twisting the findings of special advocates in favor of the then president

Oliver O’Connell22 August 2022 02:00

