Why Donald Trump is still America’s strongest Republican





Remember November of 2016? The world has gone through a tectonic shift. In the United States of America, a man who had been marginalized as a fringe element by the mainstream media suddenly became president. Indeed, Trump has become the most powerful man in the world, while being a radical conservative whom American pollsters, the mainstream media and the Liberal Democrat ecosystem had declared no go as president. Donald Trump versus Hillary Clinton? Conventional wisdom suggested that Clinton, backed by Barack Obama, would make it to the Oval Office with no problem. Instead, she suffered a defeat that turned her into an irrelevant politician.

Four turbulent years of Donald Trump’s presidency have passed. Life for the Liberals was nightmarish. The Democrat- and Liberal-friendly media that, by the way, make up a large part of the American media has become a cult where rants against Trump have become the new norm. Then came November 2020. Joe Biden won the presidential election. Trump refused to concede defeat. His stubbornness to give in led to the storming of the US Capitol on January 6, for which the 45th president is under investigation. The charge against him? That Trump planned an insurrection to ensure his continuation as president.

It was the last straw. Since then, the story of Trump who reigns supreme in the United States has been that of a maniac who behaved like an annoyed child when he did not get what he wanted in his case, the presidency. Trump, his opponents and many members of the Republican Party argued that it was a lost cause. A once-popular leader who had simply lost his mind and attempted an assault on the seat of American democracy. To many, Trump looked like a pasta man whose political career could never be saved.

Such commentators now have eggs in their faces. It turns out that Donald Trump is still America’s greatest Republican leader and by far one of the most influential politicians in the country. Call it a cult, a fanbase, a congregation of sycophants, the fact is that Donald Trump has a mass appeal that extends even beyond the borders of the United States of America. In India too, the man is followed by crazy fans.

Trump’s grip on American politics, let alone his grip on the Republican Party, has never really diminished. What happened though, was that his detractors grew louder and were easily made heroes by the liberal media for standing up to a despot and calling him out. Now Trump’s critics within the Republican Party are falling like pawns on a chessboard.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), Trump’s fiercest Republican opponent in Congress, lost her primary race Tuesday in a landslide to Harriet Hageman, who was endorsed by the former president. GOP voters are showing up in record numbers for Trump-backed candidates to win the primaries. If the Republicans manage to take control of Congress in November, it goes without saying that Donald Trump will once again take center stage in the GOP. Already, his grip on the party is strengthening with each candidate from his camp winning the primary. Interestingly, many losing candidates also argued for Trump’s endorsement. This tells you how important the man’s stamp of approval on congressmen and potential Republican senators has become.

Liz Cheneys’ humiliating loss in the GOP primary marked the fourth and final defeat for a House Republican who voted to impeach Trump last year. Of the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, eight will not return to Congress. Only two of those Republicans have a slim chance of returning to the Capitol. Meanwhile, according to a new Morning Consult/Politico survey conducted after the Federal Bureau of Investigations raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, 58% of Republican voters said they would support Trump if the Republican presidential primary of 2024 was today, the highest on record since losing in 2020.

Support for Ron DeSantis, seen by many as the next Republican presidential nominee, has dropped to 16% among party supporters. It’s no surprise, then, that once a Trump-hawk, DeSantis is now rushing to support the former president, sympathizing with him and voicing concern over Bidens’ supposed Republican political witch hunt. Here is some additional data that indicates Trump is gaining popularity in the United States: A record 71% of GOP voters say Trump is expected to run for president in 2024. Republicans would effectively forfeit the presidency by not running Trump. for 2024.

Trump seems to know this. The FBI raid on his Florida residence did something spectacular, it made Trump a victim of state vindictiveness. Suddenly, a man accused of instigating an insurrection managed to convince swathes of Republicans across the country that Democrats were doing something never done before to attack political opponents using federal agencies. Consequently, about 3 in 5 GOP voters now say they would vote for Trump in 2024.

Separately, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, half of U.S. Republicans say federal law enforcement officials behaved irresponsibly during a raid on the former president’s residence. The poll suggests Republican voters could largely side with Trump despite the Republican parties’ longstanding support for law enforcement.

Continued victories by Trump-backed Republicans in the primaries, coupled with the aftermath of the FBI raid on the presidents’ former residence, have revitalized Trump’s political fortunes. Contributions to Trump’s Political Action Committee posted eye-popping $1 million figures at least two days after the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago. Even now, Trump is collecting more donations than ever, showing how the FBI raid and US Justice Department investigations against the 45th president could play a big role in making him the nation’s 47th president in 2024.

Trump was disbarred as a politician. In a way, 2016 is repeating itself once again. The popular narrative was of Trump never becoming president. Pollsters failed to capture the huge anti-Democratic undercurrent. They also dismissed Trump as a potential winner not because of statistics, but because of their inherent biases against the man. Now that there are explicit signs of support for Trump’s rise, the 2024 presidential race could very well see him win the White House, because if current trends continue, the Republican Party would be foolish not to. have as the next presidential candidate.

Indeed, Trump continues to be the strongest Republican in America today. Had he been ignored, Trump might have announced his retirement from politics. Instead, he was portrayed as the enemy of American democracy; a despot seeking only power; a criminal who stole state secrets. Trump received the very thing he thrives on attention.

