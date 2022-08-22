Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan charged under anti-terror law | New





Pakistani police have charged Imran Khan under the anti-terrorism law, authorities said on Monday, days after the former prime minister attacked police and a judicial officer during a mass rally in the capital, Islamabad.

The police case comes a day after the country’s top media regulator banned Speech by Khans for broadcasting hate speech against state institutions and officials, which has escalated tensions policies in the country.

He has been holding mass rallies across the country to resume his duties since he was removed from office in April in a no-confidence motion. The politician-turned-cricketer has alleged his ousting was the result of a foreign plot.

In his speech on Saturday, the former prime minister promised to prosecute police officers and a female judge and alleged that a close aide was tortured after his arrest.

He doubled down on his criticism of state institutions at another rally on Sunday, saying police acted under pressure from neutrals, a common euphemism for Pakistan’s military establishment.

On May 25, when the police perpetrated violence against us, insiders told me that the police acted under orders from above, which means that they were under pressure from neutrals to beat [Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf] PTI workers, he said at the rally in Rawalpindi. Are neutrals really neutral? He asked.

Khan could face several years in prison on the new charges, which accuse him of threatening police officers and the judge. However, he was not arrested on other less serious charges brought against him during his recent campaign against the government.

He did not respond to the indictment.

Under the Pakistani legal system, the police usually file a first information report (FIR) on the charges against an accused with a magistrate judge, which allows the investigation to move forward. Generally, the police arrest and question the accused.

The report against Khan includes testimony from Judge Ali Javed, who described being at the Islamabad rally and hearing Khan criticize the Inspector General of Pakistani Police and another judge.

Khan reportedly said: Get ready too, we will also take action against you. You should all be ashamed.

The Khans PTI party posted videos online showing supporters surrounding his home, apparently to prevent police from reaching him. Hundreds of people stayed there early Monday.

If Imran Khan is arrested, we will take control of Islamabad with people power, a former cabinet minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, threatened on Twitter as some party leaders urged supporters to prepare for a mobilization of mass.

Khans aide Fawad Chaudhry told reporters outside a court in Islamabad that the party had requested bail for the leader before any arrests were made.

The return of street violence?

Al Jazeeras Kamal Hyder, a reporter from Islamabad, said a return to street violence was a strong possibility.

If Imran Khan calls on his supporters to come out in large numbers, it is feared that they [the government] will crack down hard, which will certainly elicit a backlash from the people, Hyder said.

Pakistan’s justice system also has a history of politicization and taking sides in power struggles between the military, civilian government and opposition politicians, according to the Washington, DC-based advocacy group Freedom House.

Khan came to power in 2018, promising to break the pattern of family rule in Pakistan. His opponents argue he was elected with the help of the mighty military, which has ruled the country for half of its 75-year history.

The opposition alliance had accused him of economic mismanagement amid soaring inflation and the falling value of the rupee before moving the no-confidence vote to April.

The former prime minister alleged he was overthrown in a US-led plot, calling the next government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif an imported government. But he provided no evidence to support his claims.

Washington and Sharif have denied the allegations.

Khan held a series of mass rallies across the country, trying to pressure the Sharifs government.

Al Jazeeras Hyder said the current situation could lead to a dangerous escalation which could further complicate Pakistan’s economic woes and bring its policy to a virtual standstill.

The people of Pakistan want new elections. They do not recognize this coalition of 13 parties, which did not measure up. Inflation is at an all-time high. Fuel and electricity prices have also increased. There is a lot of discomfort.

On Sunday, global internet monitor NetBlocks said the country’s internet services blocked access to YouTube after Khan broadcast a live speech on the platform despite the ban by Pakistan’s Electronic Media Regulatory Authority. .

Police arrested Khan’s political aide Shahbaz Gill earlier this month after he appeared on private broadcaster ARY TV and urged soldiers and officers to refuse to obey unlawful orders military leaders. Gill was charged with treason, which under Pakistani law carries the death penalty. ARY also remains off the air in Pakistan after the broadcast.

Khan accused the police of abusing Gill in police custody. According to police, Gill suffers from asthma and was not abused in custody.

