Politics
Boris Johnson secretly approves funding for a $30bn Sizewell C nuclear power station
Prime Minister Boris Johnson secretly greenlit funding for an estimated $30 billion nuclear power plant just weeks before his successor took office.
The Prime Minister and Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi have given the green light to fund the construction of the Sizewell C nuclear reactor in Suffolk, sources have confirmed.
Private financing will be sought because the project will cost between 20 and 30 billion. The government is then expected to make a final decision on public investment early next year, and it is expected to buy a 20% stake in the plant, at a cost of up to $6 billion.
The approval comes as energy prices soar across the country. Households have been warned that energy bills could reach 3,615 this winter, according to energy consultant Cornwall Insight.
Mr Johnson – who has essentially served as caretaker Prime Minister after being forced to resign following a succession of scandals – had previously said he would not make any major decisions before leaving office. But senior government sources allege he and Mr Zahawi decided to fund the projects a week ago without warning other ministers.
The move raised concerns among some Liz Truss allies that it could limit her economic outlook. Analysts predict the foreign secretary, who has an unassailable lead among Tory members, is almost certain to be the next prime minister.
Ms Truss, the favorite to replace Mr Johnson on September 6, has promised tax cuts, including a reversal of the National Insurance hike that costs at least £30billion a year.
However, it is under increasing pressure to offer additional support to the most vulnerable, as experts warn the energy price cap could breach 6,000 in April in another painful hike.
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, who is set to be Ms Truss’ chancellor if she wins the Tory leadership race, is said to be ‘overwhelmingly’ in favor of the Sizewell C nuclear power station plan.
Mr Kwarteng, in a Mail On Sunday article, promised ‘help is coming’ but insisted it was ‘quite reasonable not to detail the exact form of that support’ until later .
He also stressed the need to “continue with more nuclear power stations” in order to increase Britain’s energy security.
But his camp did not appear united on the issue, with Chief Treasury Secretary Simon Clarke voicing his concerns to Messrs. Johnson and Zahawi.
In a leaked letter to The Sunday Times, Mr Clarke suggested acting now would tie the hands of their successors.
Mr Clarke, who is expected to get a senior Cabinet post if Ms Truss wins, said the costs of Sizewell C are ‘sufficient to significantly affect the spending and budgetary choices of a new government, in particularly in the context of wider pressures on public finances”. .
Consent for the development of Sizewell C was given in July, but negotiations on the financial investment decision are said to be ongoing. Protesters are pictured in May
Protesters (pictured May 2022) opposed the construction of the Sizewell factory
Consent to develop Sizewell C was given the green light by Mr Kwarteng in July, but negotiations on the financial investment decision were ongoing.
“Nuclear power has a key role to play as we strive to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and our exposure to global gas price volatility,” a government spokesman said.
“Negotiations are still ongoing over Sizewell C and as these are active and commercially sensitive discussions we cannot comment further.”
Until now, there was no timetable for making the “government investment decision” and the “final investment decision”.
“The decision was made in principle. The Prime Minister is very keen on it,” a senior official told The Sunday Times.
The decision was also negatively received by campaign group Stop Sizewell C who, according to their website, believe the construction of two new nuclear reactors at the Sizewell plant in Suffolk will have a “devastating impact on this unique and magical”.
The group also believes that the nuclear power plant is “too slow and expensive compared to alternatives in the fight against climate change”.
“Anyway you look at it, this is a very shady move,” campaign group Stop Sizewell C said in a statement on Sunday. or was it in fact taken before Sizewell C obtained planning permission, giving serious weight to our belief that this was a politically biased decision?
“Our next Prime Minister should call Sizewell C: there are so many better ways to spend billions of pounds of taxpayers’ money than on a project that won’t light a single light bulb for at least a decade.”
EDF Energy says the Sizewell plant will produce enough low-carbon electricity to power six million homes.
The energy supplier also claimed that the project will help reduce nine million tonnes of carbon emissions each year.
It is unclear exactly how much impact the plant will have on the cost of residents’ energy bills as a result of its competition, but during construction it is expected to add an extra $1 per month to household bills to help reduce construction costs, The Guardian reported.
The possible rise 1 comes as experts predict energy bills could reach extreme heights in the new year – worth hundreds of pounds more than previously forecast.
Last month, Cornwall Insight predicted that annual energy bills would typically hit 3,244 from October and 3,363 from January, but circumstances have changed significantly since then, adding even more pressure to families already struggling. difficulty.
The company told BBC Breakfast earlier this month that such a bill is now expected to rise to 3,358 from October and 3,615 from January.
Experts also fear energy bills for a typical family will hit 6,089 a year by next April.
The increase represents a huge leap from October 2021, when the average bill was 1,400, before price caps – the maximum amount suppliers can charge customers for average energy consumption – then rose to 2,000.
Last month, Charity National Energy Action predicted that if the average bill hit 3,250 a year, 8.2 million UK households would be in fuel poverty, or one in three.
Since then, gas prices have risen to levels never seen before, as Vladimir Putin’s regime cut supplies. Struggling families are saddled with bills and face the prospect of further increases over the winter.
It is feared that millions of people will not be able to pay their bills over the next year unless ministers increase the current 400 they have promised households as a rebate.
Those who go into debt could be moved to prepayment meters (PPM) where they have to pay for gas and electricity in advance, and pay extra each time they top up to repay the money owed.
The price cap hike comes as Britain is in the grip of a cost of living crisis, with inflation hitting 10% and interest rates rising.
