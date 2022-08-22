Susan Estrich: Bet on Merrick Garland in Donald Trump Fight | Opinions





Mar-a-Lago is the bad fight for former President Donald Trump with Attorney General Merrick Garland.

On the one hand, at Garland, you have the FBI doing their job. And the principle that no one is above the law.

On the other you have Trump, whose insistence on keeping records he never should have taken in the first place left the chattering class without any good explanation of why he didn’t. happy to give them back. There is no good explanation, that’s why they had to do the research.

Trump took them because he could. He kept them because he wanted to. No one tells Trump what to do.

Isn’t that the point?

That’s why it’s not the right fight. It exposes Trump’s greatest vulnerabilities just as much as the January 6 hearings.

It’s almost amusing to read the various explanations offered as to why Trump would take and refuse to hand over top secret documents that belong to secure locations and not a golf club.

He liked to show off, to brag, to wave letters from foreign leaders. Not good.

Nobody dared to tell him otherwise. Not good.

He played fast and free with secret intelligence. Nothing new.

He didn’t think the rules applied to him. Sure.

There’s a reason former Vice President Mike Pence warned his fellow Republicans not to attack the FBI for finding Trump.

That’s because, once again, Trump is dragging his party to the losing side.

If the FBI had found nothing, if Trump and his aides had fully cooperated and returned everything, no search would have been necessary. Instead, it looks like they found exactly what they were looking for. Imagine the contraband here was drugs and not documents…

The immediate fight now is whether the affidavit that formed the basis of the Justice Department’s search warrant application should be unsealed, that is, made public.

The Justice Department tries to keep affidavits like this secret because they give you a pretty clear step-by-step of the investigation to date – who did what to whom and where it’s headed.

Interestingly, the people fighting to make it public are not Trump’s lawyers, but the various news outlets covering the story. They replace you and me and our right to know.

Trump’s attorneys would simply observe and take no position on whether the underlying documents justifying the search should be made public. They don’t want transparency. There is also a reason for this.

The judge, in his original ruling, recognized the public’s right to know as much as they could and ordered the government to submit proposals to redact or change the documents so that at least some of it can be made public. The redacted documents may be difficult to track, but I suspect they will show that the government tried and failed to return these documents before resorting to the extraordinary step of a search.

In other words, they will show that Trump is arrogant and stubborn as we know he can be, displaying his contempt for the rule of law that applies to everyone.

And they will show Garland supporting the carefully documented efforts to apply the rule of law to the man who has placed himself above him on many occasions and yet continues to hold sway over a plurality of his party.

Now you say to me: who wins this fight?

– Susan Estrich is a best-selling author, Robert Kingsley Professor of Law and Political Science at the USC Law Center and served as campaign manager for 1988 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Dukakis. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.noozhawk.com/article/susan_estrich_bet_on_merrick_garland_in_donald_trump_fight_20220821 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos