Analysis – China no closer to coal peak despite record renewable capacity additions

By David Stanway

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Although China is aiming to roll out record amounts of renewable capacity this year as decarbonisation stalls elsewhere, economic challenges mean Beijing is unlikely to tackle rising coal consumption ahead of the expected date – and could reach a more painful peak.

Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged last year to “strictly control” coal and start reducing its use from 2026 to bring carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions to a record high before 2030. China’s emissions are the highest in the world.

While those targets are unlikely to change, environmental groups fear growing energy security concerns mean coal use and CO2 emissions could peak much higher than expected.

Chinese energy officials have drawn attention to Europe’s “return to coal” amid oil and gas supply disruptions during the Ukraine conflict, noting that China’s shift to clean energy will not falter. State media has accused Europe of hypocrisy on climate action.

“As the global energy supply tightened last year and many countries in Europe restarted coal-fired electricity, our country’s non-fossil energy development continued unabated.” said Zhang Jianhua, head of China’s energy bureau, at a press briefing. month.

Germany reconnected a mothballed coal plant to the grid this month and is expected to increase coal imports to keep power plants running as Russian gas supplies dwindle.

China expects its consumption to increase for another three years. Although renewables are expected to account for half of new capacity additions over the 2021-2025 period, this would still enable more than 250 GW of new fossil fuel power, according to forecasts released by the China Electricity Council this month. year.

China has also increased its annual coal production by 490 million tonnes since last year, enough to meet the combined demand of Germany and Russia, the mine safety office said this month. of coal, describing coal as “still our country’s most important source of energy”.

The Chinese power grid is under severe strain in the face of a grueling heat wave.

The country continued to develop new coal-fired power plants, with construction of the second phase of the Zheneng Liuheng coal-fired power plant in east China’s Zhejiang province starting earlier this month. The construction of new coal-fired power plants was at its highest level since 2016 last year.

CHINA AGAINST EUROPE

Europe led the way in pressuring China to make more ambitious fossil fuel cuts, but failed to persuade Beijing to phase out rather than “phase down” the use of fossil fuels. coal at the climate talks in Glasgow last year.

China also canceled climate talks with the United States after Nancy Pelosis visited Taiwan.

Sarah Brown, senior energy and climate analyst at Ember, said European countries are committed to phasing out fossil fuels, but their role in climate diplomacy could weaken if a temporary return to coal s turned out to be durable.

“If there’s evidence that they’re not implementing renewables at the speed they need…that’s when I feel questions will be asked,” she said. declared.

Zhang from the National Energy Administration told reporters that the share of non-fossil fuels in China’s total energy consumption will increase by one percentage point per year until 2030. She also aims to raise wind and solar capacity to 1,200 GW by 2030, nearly double last year’s level.

According to Jorrit Gosens, who studies China’s energy policies at the Australian National University, there are mixed signals about whether China is backtracking on its climate commitments on energy security concerns.

Coal production increased by 11% in the first half of 2022, he said, but there was no indication that consumption would increase; much of the increase in production will offset the decline in imports.

“The energy crisis and the perceived return of coal to Europe is giving some people in China a moment of schadenfreude,” said Li Shuo, senior climate adviser at Greenpeace in Beijing. “While the situation in Europe is not yet fueling coal consumption here, it certainly reinforces Beijing’s pre-existing drive to ensure energy security by all means.”

(Reporting by David Stanway; Additional reporting by Kate Abnett in Brussels)