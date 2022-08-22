Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan charged with terrorism after publicly vowing to prosecute police officers and alleging he was tortured





Hundreds of supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gathered outside his hilltop mansion, vowing to prevent his arrest after police filed terrorism charges against him.

Key Points: Imran Khan held a series of mass rallies to try to be reinstated as PM. He accused the Pakistani military and the United States of conspiring to oust him. Pakistan has blocked access to YouTube after it broadcast a live speech despite a ban.

The terrorism charges came following a speech by Mr Khan in Islamabad in which he pledged to prosecute police officers and a female judge, and alleged that a close aide was tortured after his arrest .

Protesters outside Mr Khan’s home chanted slogans against new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who took over after Mr Khan was ousted in April.

“If Imran Khan is arrested, we will take control of Islamabad with people power,” a former cabinet minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, threatened on Twitter as some party leaders urged supporters to prepare for a mass mobilization.

Mr Khan himself still appeared free and did not immediately respond to the police charge sheet filed against him.

His aide, Fawad Chaudhry, told reporters outside a court in Islamabad that the party had asked for bail for the leader before any arrests were made.

Pakistani opposition Tehreek-e-Insaf, Mr Khan’s political party, posted videos online showing supporters surrounding his home.

Mr Khan came to power in 2018, promising to break the pattern of family rule in Pakistan.

His opponents have argued that he was elected with the help of the mighty military, which has ruled the country for half of its 75-year history.

After being ousted by a no-confidence vote in Pakistan’s parliament in April, Mr Khan alleged without providing evidence that the military had been involved in a US plot to oust him.

Washington, the Pakistani military and the government of Mr. Khan’s successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, have all denied the charge.

Mr Khan led a series of mass protests, trying to pressure Mr Sharif’s government.

The use of anti-terrorism laws as the basis for prosecutions of political leaders is not uncommon in Pakistan, where the Khan government has also used them against opponents and critics.

Supporters outside have vowed to stop Imran Khan’s arrest. (AP: Anjum Naveed)

The police report, seen by Reuters, cited Mr Khan’s comments that he would “not spare” the Islamabad police chief and a female judge for arresting his aide.

“The purpose of the speech was to sow terror among the police and the judiciary and to prevent them from doing their duty,” the police said in the report.

Legal experts said public threats put the lives of officials on the line and effectively amount to threatening the state, meaning the terrorism charges apply.

Internet access advocacy group NetBlocks said the country’s internet services blocked access to YouTube after Mr Khan broadcast a live speech on the platform.

The show aired despite a ban issued by the Electronic Media Regulatory Authority of Pakistan.

AP/Reuters

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-08-22/pakistan-former-pm-imran-khan-charged-with-terrorism/101357840 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos